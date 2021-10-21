LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Roman Kryklia and Iraj Azizpour Go For Heavyweight Gold At ONE NextGen

one championship
Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship
ONE Championship will bring the thunder to ONE: NextGen on Friday, October 29, as they introduce the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

The golden main event will feature a trilogy bout that will settle a score on the global stage between current ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia and Iran's Iraj Azizpour.

The two sluggers first met in 2018, with Azizpour earning a narrow majority decision. Two years later, they collided again, with Kryklia taking home a unanimous decision victory. Following that match, Kryklia jumped to ONE and into the title picture.

The Ukrainian secured light-heavyweight gold in his debut match against Tarik Khbabez with a TKO in the second round. In 2020, Kryklia returned to defend the World Championship for the first time against Andrei Stoica and cruised to a five-round unanimous decision victory.

Kryklia has been unbeaten since that majority decision loss to the Iranian three years ago.

With Azizpour ready to join ONE Super Series action, the series needed to be decided. Given the stature of the two world-class strikers and their history, it made sense to introduce the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship to elevate the stakes even higher.

Kryklia had no problem accepting the heavyweight showdown with history on the line to be a two-division kickboxing World Champion. The door opens to a whole new world of possibilities if he can secure the victory with two divisions worth of contenders eyeing gold.

ONE: NextGen's heavyweight main event is locked and loaded, ready to deliver a memorable title tilt and anoint a heavyweight kingpin.

ONE: NextGen airs across all Bleacher Report platforms at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 29.

6-FOOT-6 GIANT Crushes Shorter Opponent 😱

Before light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia takes on old foe Iraj Azizpour for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE: NEXTGE...
Jackson's Five: The Diamond Nationals

sport karate
Diamond Nationals Karate
Photo Courtesy: Dawson Holt via Instagram

The 2021 Diamond Nationals took place on October 8th and 9th, the first time the prestigious event has been hosted since 2019. World class competitors gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota to test their skills in forms, weapons, point sparring, and more.

In the early 2010's, Ken Warner (otherwise known as ZenInc on YouTube) always shared his "Top Five" on Facebook after major sport karate events. Reflecting on these posts has inspired me to write a top five article of my own for the Diamond Nationals, and I plan to continue writing these articles after each tournament I attend. Special thanks to Ken Warner for his contributions to documenting sport karate history. Without further ado, here is Jackson's Five for the Diamond Nationals.

Judo Blog: The Importance of Kuzushi

judo
Black Belt Magazine

The Chinese words yin or negative energy & yang or positive energy.

The Kodokan Lessons Blog from a few weeks ago featured my friend Richard Riehle. It evoked a lively discussion on the importance of refocusing on the tenets of 'Big Judo.' A while back Richard sent me this essay he wrote regarding the importance of kuzushi from both a technical and spiritual perspective which I wanted to also share.

The JKD Process

The JKD Process

The JKD Process is an online Jeet Kune Do Training Program designed to teach you the entire JKD curriculum as passed down from Bruce Lee to his first and second-generation students! This online JKD program will take you through all the JKD beginner and advanced levels with options for earning rank (not a blackbelt factory, rank is earned).

Learn practical self-defense, earn rank, and get in shape. Membership consists of over 40 hours of lessons, applications, and training drills. You'll learn not just the techniques, but also how to generate power, improve timing, speed, coordination, balance, and the concepts to make it all work! In addition, live online classes are available weekly with an emphasis on learning the original art and combat fitness training.

