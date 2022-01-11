LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Saemapetch and Tawanchai Highlight Muay Thai Madness At ONE: Heavy Hitters

one championship
Muay Thai Madness
www.onefc.com / ONE Championship
ONE Championship brings a stacked line-up to the masses when they return to action on Friday, January 14, with ONE: Heavy Hitters. Among the list of incredible bouts is a bantamweight Muay Thai collision between Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym and #1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex.

Both men’s skills are unquestioned, but they enter the event with their backs against the wall after coming up short in their previous outings.

For Tawanchai, he dropped a narrow split decision against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE: Battleground III last August. A doctor stoppage halted Saemapetch’s streak due to a cut against Rittewada Petchyindee Academy in a bout he was seemingly in control of prior to the cut occurring.

In the hunt for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship, the showdown between the two elite strikers is a must-win.

Saemapetch has retained his top spot in the rankings, which means he is still in the cat bird’s seat for a title shot if he can claim a victory against an athlete the caliber of Tawanchai. And his dazzling Thai counterpart, who made an immediate impact with a head kick knockout in his debut in 2021, is eager to knock him off his perch.

“The Art Of Eight Limbs” doesn’t get much more spectacular than this matchup.

Saemapetch and Tawanchai both enter with the motivation to erase the taste of their last performances and signal to Nong-O that in 2022, they are coming for the belt.

ONE: Heavy Hitters airs across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, January 14, at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST.

Tawanchai’s RUTHLESS Debut WITHOUT Commentary 🥶🔇

Hear every strike from Muay Thai superstar Tawanchai’s INCREDIBLE debut in ONE Championship against Irish slugger Sean Clancy at ONE: DANGAL!#ONEChampionship...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

The Invisible Message That Could Save Lives

reality based defense
windshield
Shutterstock / ambrozinio
You’re driving down a residential street behind a car, when suddenly you see a basketball roll out into the street in front of the car in front of you. Your foot is automatically moving onto the brake pedal, but the car in front of you doesn’t slow down as indicated by the absence of brake lights. Then your fear comes to fruition. A little boy, between seven and nine years old, is chasing the ball out into the street without looking for cars.
Keep Reading Show less