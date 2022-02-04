LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE: Full Circle Card Announcement

one championship
One Full Circle World Champion title
ONE Championship
ONE Championship has announced the full card for its February 11 event titled ONE: Full Circle and the 14-bout event is loaded with three World Championship matches.

ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder returns to the Circle to defend the middleweight crown against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov in the evening’s main event.

Abbasov will attempt to become a two-division champion in his own right, while the Dutch athlete will try to keep his perfect professional record clean as he states his case for being one of the pound-for-pound best athletes on the planet.

After being postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia will finally meet Murat Aygun inside the Circle. After multiple delays, both men are healthy and cleared for their title tilt.

Also in action, Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against #1-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov.

Yusupov was initially slated to get a shot at the gold last February, but he had to withdraw due to injury. Fast-forward a year, and he gets his shot on one of 2022’s most electric events.

And a trilogy bout between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash will also help bolster the main card as the two warriors look to make their case for title contention moving forward in 2022.

The remaining 11 bouts on the docket feature a wide range of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and Muay Thai bouts sure to thrill fans from the first contest all the way through to the closing bell.

ONE: Full Circle airs live on Friday, February 25.

ONE: Full Circle Full Card

●ONE Middleweight World Championship: Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

●ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

●ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov

●Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

●Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

●Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

●Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch

●Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

●Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva

●Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

●Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

●Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

●Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

●Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga

Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun | Co-Main Event Fight Preview

Preview the colossal ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between reigning king Roman Kryklia and Dutch-Turkish powerhouse Murat Aygun in th...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man (2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep Reading Show less

Judo, Taekwondo In, Karate Out for 2028 Olympics

news
Olympics 2028
olympics
The website judoinside.com is reporting that the International Olympic Committee, meeting in Beijing this week for the 2022 Winter Olympics, has guaranteed judo inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics scheduled for Los Angeles. Taekwondo and wrestling were also among the 28 sports guaranteed to appear in the Los Angeles Olympics.
Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Upcoming Las Vegas Judo Events

judo
Las Vegas Judo Championships

With the Pandemic still the return of judo tournaments in California, Las Vegas continues to thrive holding terrific tournaments almost monthly.

Milestone Marital Arts recently held a successful scrimmage preceded a well-attended clinic featuring U.S. elite judoka Tony Sangimino the day prior.

Keep Reading Show less