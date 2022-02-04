ONE: Full Circle Card Announcement
ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder returns to the Circle to defend the middleweight crown against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov in the evening’s main event.
Abbasov will attempt to become a two-division champion in his own right, while the Dutch athlete will try to keep his perfect professional record clean as he states his case for being one of the pound-for-pound best athletes on the planet.
After being postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia will finally meet Murat Aygun inside the Circle. After multiple delays, both men are healthy and cleared for their title tilt.
Also in action, Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against #1-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov.
Yusupov was initially slated to get a shot at the gold last February, but he had to withdraw due to injury. Fast-forward a year, and he gets his shot on one of 2022’s most electric events.
And a trilogy bout between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash will also help bolster the main card as the two warriors look to make their case for title contention moving forward in 2022.
The remaining 11 bouts on the docket feature a wide range of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and Muay Thai bouts sure to thrill fans from the first contest all the way through to the closing bell.
ONE: Full Circle airs live on Friday, February 25.
ONE: Full Circle Full Card
●ONE Middleweight World Championship: Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov
●ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
●ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov
●Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash
●Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan
●Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
●Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch
●Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano
●Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva
●Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
●Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell
●Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov
●Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas
●Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga
Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun | Co-Main Event Fight PreviewPreview the colossal ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between reigning king Roman Kryklia and Dutch-Turkish powerhouse Murat Aygun in th...
