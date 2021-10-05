Fireworks at the 2021 ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix

one championship
ONE Fc
upload.wikimedia.org
The biggest kickboxing event of the year is almost here. ONE Championship's fall slate includes a remarkable ONE Super Series event on Friday, October 15, featuring six outstanding kickboxing bouts.

Four of those bouts will be the quarterfinals to the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The first bout of the tournament will be a banger. Germany's Enriko Kehl meets Davit Kiria in the opening quarterfinal bout. It will be followed by Samy Sana taking on Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan.

While those two bouts will set the standard for the remainder of the tournament, the action only gets hotter as ONE: First Strike draws onward.

#4-ranked contender Sitthichai meets #5-ranked Tayfun Ozan. The meeting is not only important to see who advances in the tournament, but it will continue to help shape the official ONE athlete rankings in one of the most stacked divisions in martial arts.

In the co-main event, #3-ranked Marat Grigorian takes on Dutch legend Andy Souwer. The Armenian is looking to follow up his memorable ONE debut by stamping out a veteran and announce himself as the favorite to win it all.

The tournament features four amazing bouts with eight sensational kickboxers. The 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix promises to deliver all of the action necessary to feed fans' appetite.

Get a little taste with a small preview of what is to come at ONE: First Strike. Kickboxing's biggest event of the year is right around the corner.

ONE: First Strikes airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, October 15, at 8:30 a.m.EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN 🔥 History's GREATEST Kickboxing Card Has Arrived

Get HYPED for the greatest kickboxing card in martial arts history at ONE: FIRST STRIKE – featuring Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon, Marat Grigorian, Andy Souwer...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Slow Movement Training

training tips
Weight Training
i0.wp.com

Bruce Lee's Aerobic Strength Training for MMA and Martial Arts

The need for anaerobic and aerobic conditioning is essential in martial arts and MMA. However, many times aerobic conditioning is thrown to the curbside. Bruce Lee did aerobic weight training three times a week. That is how essential it is for martial arts. You can't train explosive movement all the time and expect your aerobic system to develop. You need to train your slow-twitch fibers too! And the best way to do this is through aerobic strength training.

Keep Reading Show less

The Rise of Professional Jiu-Jitsu

brazilian jiu jitsu
BJJ
evolve-vacation.com
Martial arts changed forever in November 1993 with the introduction of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. UFC 1 took place in Denver, Colorado and promised a night of no rules fighting that would prove which style of combat was the most effective. Royce Gracie went on to win that event, along with the UFC's second and fourth tournaments. After these events, jiu-jitsu began to gain popularity as a martial art. What was once confined mainly to Brazil was now beginning to spread on a global scale. Although it was a process that took many years, and that is still evolving today, the growth of jiu-jitsu globally cannot be denied. Many young practitioners are training the art full-time in hopes of making a living through competition. Up until recently, this was a very difficult task to pull off. Tournaments required entry fees and travel was expensive, forcing most competitors to have unrelated jobs off the mats. Nowadays, however, the tides are starting to change. Tournaments that offer cash prizes, super fights, and sponsorship deals are becoming much more commonplace. There are now consistent professional jiu-jitsu promotions that pay athletes for every one of their events. Fight to Win, Third Coast Grappling, EUG Promotions, BJJ Stars, Who's # 1, and ADCC are currently some of the top professional promotions in the sport.
Keep Reading Show less

MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

news
Justin Thornton
www.nydailynews.com
Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Keep Reading Show less