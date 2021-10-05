Fireworks at the 2021 ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix

By doing aerobic weight training, you increase the strength of your slow-twitch fibers and boost your mitochondria. You can increase your mitochondria and slow-twitch muscle strength from about 30-50% more than just training your aerobic activity. For example, runners who train aerobic strength training will improve their aerobic capacity and speeds more than just training with running itself. In addition, it increases the resistance of fatigue. And the same goes for martial arts and MMA.
Understand mitochondria are cells responsible for increasing aerobic capacity. The more you have, the better. Also, slow-twitch fibers are not weak. They are just the weakest of the three fibers in our body. Slow-twitch fibers are constantly used in MMA, jujitsu, and martial arts.
How It Works
There are three systems in the body that produce energy. The first system is known as the Alactic system. It is the most powerful system but only lasts for 10 seconds of maximal effort. However, in about one minute, this system is 50% restored and 100% percent restored in three minutes. To keep the energy going during your performance, your body activates another system while the Alactic system restores its energy. This system is known as the lactic system. It activates from 10 seconds to 2 minutes to continue high-intensity work. These two systems are your fast-twitch fibers.
Your aerobic base is the foundation for your Alactic and Lactic system to be effective and explosive. The greater the aerobic capacity, the more explosive movement and performance can be with less fatigue. Therefore, your aerobic base is always active. However, the aerobic system is the most important of the energy systems when a match or competition lasts longer than 2-3 minutes.
On this graph, you can see the vertical lines represent the usage of fast-twitch fibers. However, the bottom horizontal line has more significant drop-offs in strength because of untrained slow-twitch fibers. The top line demonstrates the efficiency of transfer and slow-twitch fibers at a greater level of power. The weaker your slow-twitch fibers, the weaker your explosiveness will be. Also, you will get tired quickly. This is how your aerobic system supports your fast-twitch explosive capacity and intensity.
Benefits of Aerobic Strength Training
1. Strengthens stability, alignment, and posture.
Your postural muscles are mainly slow-twitch muscles because they maintain posture and alignment so they need to be fatigue resistant.
2. Increases time under tension.
Muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints become stronger by absorbing force and not dissipating it. Therefore, tendons, ligaments, and joints do not get stronger from fast movements. Instead, they get stronger from slow weight-bearing types of exercises.
3. Better neuromuscular control.
By slowing down, you're more likely to use your joint's full range of motion and produce proper coordination in your movements, as well as discover weak links to correct and have greater range of motion, mobility, stability, and strength.
4. Increases aerobic capacity.
Slow strength training increases mitochondria in your muscles. By increasing mitochondria, you enhance your aerobic capacity.
https://youtu.be/KmzPTYhm9mI
How to Do Aerobic Strength Training
- Start by choosing 8-9 exercises and do each exercise for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Use about 50-75% percent of your 1RM.
- After you do all the exercises, rest 1-2 minutes and do again. Perform 2-3 times.
- Don't move fast. Move at a pace or slightly slower than pace to stimulate slow-twitch fibers. If you move fast, you will train fast-twitch fibers.
- Bruce Lee did 8-12 reps in 30 seconds and altered from lower to upper body exercises. In doing this, it trained his cardiovascular system more effectively. It is called PHA-Peripheral Heart Action.
Bruce Lee's Exercise Selection
- Pull-Up
- Seated Leg Press
- Standing Leg Thrust
- Shoulder Press
- Calf Raises
- Bicep Cable Curls
- Bench Press
- Deadlift
- Kneeling Lat Pull-Down Behind Neck
- Triceps Push-Down
- After Bruce did these exercises he would immediately do a short run as fast and as hard as he could for 1 and half minutes.
- Standing Wrist Roller for 1 minute.
- Neck Flexion/ Extension / Rotation all in 1 minute.
Bruce mixed in running with his aerobic weight training as you can see in the routine. After his run it looks like he did a few exercises as a means for active relaxation, before he did the circuit again. This strength routine is from the book: Bruce Lee- The Art of Expressing the Human Body- By: John Little