ONE Championship Tops Facebook Views

mma
ONE Championship logo
ONE Championship
ONE Championship stands atop the sports world when it comes to organic video views on Facebook. According to CrowdTangle/Facebook, Asia’s largest sports media property outperformed the NBA, WWE, and the UFC with 8.84 billion organic video views in 2021.

The WWE followed in second place with 7.92 billion views. The ICC came in third place with 2.61 billion views. The NBA checked in with 1.86 billion views and the UFC rounded out the top five with 1.65 billion video views.

Per a press release from the organization, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong remarked on the impressive achievement.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the #1 sports property in the world in Facebook organic video views in 2021. Once again, we could not have achieved this feat without the greatest fans in the world and our superstar team at ONE Championship. While this data represents a great milestone, we are poised to reach even greater heights in 2022,” said Sityodtong.

ONE continues to leverage its digital prowess to accelerate its growth. In 2021, Nielsen reported that ONE was the fastest-growing sports property in 2020 with a 113% increase over 2019 in digital followers.

That increase in followers seems to have paid off with an astounding amount of video views.

As the upward trajectory continues, ONE embarks on a stacked slate of events in 2022. The first quarter of 2022 is already off to a hot start with more to come as they near their tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, on Saturday, March 26.

ONE Facebook Views
