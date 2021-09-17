ONE X Announced With Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson, Two Title Bouts

ONE X Announced With Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson, Two Title Bouts
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong joined The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday to announce three huge matches for ONE's tenth-anniversary show in December.

The event will be titled ONE: X and will take place on Sunday, December 5.

The first match that Sityodtong announced was a unique mixed rules bout featuring ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon taking on Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

The superfight is scheduled for a four-round battle that will alternate between Muay Thai and mixed martial arts rules. The first round being contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules and the second under the unified mixed martial arts ruleset.

However, Rodtang will compete at ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15, before his upcoming December clash with Johnson. Rodtang meets Daniel Puertas in a kickboxing bout at ONE: First Strike, which will air live across all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:00 a.m. EST/4:00 a.m. PST.

In addition to the superfight, two World Title bouts were announced.

ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le will battle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Garry Tonon for the gold. The striker vs. grappler matchup is an intriguing clash of styles between two of the most electric finishers in the featherweight division.

In addition, John "Hands of Stone" Lineker will finally get his shot at gold against ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

The all-Brazilian showdown promises fireworks as the two martial arts legends square off for the first time inside the Circle.

ONE: X is scheduled for Sunday, December 5, and more amazing matches are promised to be announced in the coming weeks.

Rodtang – The Birth Of A MONSTER 😳

Get to know ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon like NEVER BEFORE!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Championship on YouTube: http://bit...
