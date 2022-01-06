LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Championship Stars Weigh In On Dream Match Between Chatri Sityodtong And Dana White

mixed martial arts
ONE Championship Stars Weigh In On Dream Match Between Chatri Sityodtong And Dana White
mymmanews.com / My MMA News

ONE Championship’s Instagram account has floated the idea of a meeting between the men behind the top martial arts organizations in the world, Chatri Sityodtong and Dana White.

In the post, showing off Sityodtong’s striking training, ONE asked: Who wants to see Chatri vs. Dana?

It did not take long for ONE’s athletes to respond to the post in support of the idea and to pick their boss in the hypothetical matchup.

Current strawweight contender Jarred Brooks, who returns for a key matchup against Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday, January 14, replied, “Uncle Chatri would beat the breaks off Dana.”

Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov merely remarked with emojis of fire and a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

And heavyweight Alain Ngalani commented, “Like music to my ears. I know who my money is on.”

Several more athletes chimed in with their thoughts as well, but there was no more intriguing comment than that of the man himself, ONE Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong. “Send me location,” wrote Sityodtong with a crying laughing emoji.

How would the match play out?

Sityodtong has studied martial arts throughout his life. As a child in Thailand, ONE’s leader studied Muay Thai and has been active in participating in “The Art of Eight Limbs” for 35 years. Since 2005, Sityodtong has added Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to his repertoire.

Recently, Sityodtong was awarded his brown belt from grappling ace Alex Silva.

As for White, his history in boxing has been well documented, and he has dabbled in other arts since taking over the UFC. Most notably was a special series showing him training for a boxing match against Tito Ortiz in 2007 that never came to fruition.

While it is unlikely we see the bombastic leaders step into competition against one another, it is fun to think about.

In the same vein as the original post, we must also ask, who wants to see Chatri vs. Dana?

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

Martial Artists Head List of Athlete of the Year Nominees

news
Michele Giordano
Shutterstock / CHEN WS
The international multi-sport event, The World Games, which features major sporting competitions not included in the Olympics, has announced their candidates for the 2021 Athlete of the Year award. Included among the 24 athletes nominated for the honor are half-a-dozen top competitors from martial arts-based sports.
Keep Reading Show less