ONE Championship Adds New $50,000 Bonuses To Every Event

one championship
ONE FC / Naruto
www.onefc.com / ONE Championship
ONE Championship athletes will have a little extra incentive to go for the finish in their matches as the martial arts organization has instituted a new $50,000 bonus policy per a South China Morning Post report.

At least one athlete will take home the bonus at each event, but there could be as many as five who could earn the additional cash.

The new bonus policy went into effect for the first time at ONE: Winter Warriors as both Dagi Arslanaliev and Timofey Nastyukhin picked up the honors for their incredible slugfest.

According to a source, the South China Morning Post reported that “gameness” would be the top criteria in choosing bonus award winners. The athletes who are consistently looking to finish their opponents will be at the top of the list come the final bell.

That should not be a problem for ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday, January 14, as it features a stacked line-up of some of the most exciting martial artists on the planet.

Following bout changes due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the event will now be an eight-bout card.

Elias Mahmoudi, Walter Goncalves, Leandro Ataides, Jeremy Miado, and Robin Catalan will no longer compete on the card.

Miado’s original opponent, Senzo Ikeda, will face off against Catalan’s opponent, Elipitua Siregar, in a strawweight MMA bout to remain on the event.

With the new line-up set, it will be interesting to see which athletes collect the new $50,000 bonus and begin the new year with a little extra green in their bank accounts.

ONE: Heavy Hitters will air across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, January 14, at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST.

Saemapetch vs. Tawanchai – Friends Turned Enemies | Fight Preview

Preview the guaranteed barn burner between Muay Thai superstars Saemapetch and Tawanchai in the co-main event of ONE: HEAVY HITTERS!#ONEHeavyHitters #ONECham...
