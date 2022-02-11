LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Haggerty, Mongkolpetch Meet In Pivotal Flyweight Contenders Match At Bad Blood

one championship
Haggerty vs Mongkolpetch
staticg.sportskeeda.com / ONE Championship
ONE Championship received a little shake-up when John Lineker had to be removed from ONE: Bad Blood due to testing positive for COVID-19. Now, a flyweight Muay Thai collision slides into the co-main event slot to thrill the audience as two men seek to make a statement for their title aspirations.

On Friday, February 11, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and current #2-ranked contender Jonathan Haggerty meets #4-ranked Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in the critical striking showdown.

Mongkolpetch is a former Lumpinee Stadium Champion and in a perfect 4-0 in ONE Super Series action. He joined the global stage of ONE in 2019 with two decision victories, and returned in 2020 for a unanimous decision win over Sok Thy. Last June, he picked up a huge majority decision win over Elias Mahmoudi.

Following his wars against Rodtang Jitmuagnon, Haggerty returned to form with a unanimous decision victory over Taiki Naito in December 2020. Now he is ready to return to the Circle and continue his winning ways to earn another crack at the Thai king.

This flyweight matchup will deliver fireworks and will make sure the official ONE athlete rankings receive a shakeup following the action.

Hear from both men ahead of their co-main event match in this video courtesy of ONE.

ONE: Bad Blood airs live and free on Friday, February 11. Lead card action will begin on ONE’s official Facebook page at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST.

The main card will air on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel and B/R app at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Jonathan Haggerty 🇬🇧 vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee 🇹🇭 | Fight Preview

Preview the highly-anticipated flyweight Muay Thai clash between #2-ranked Jonathan Haggerty and #4-ranked Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: BAD BLOOD on 11 F...
