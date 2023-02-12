ONE x Meta
Earlier this week, Zuckerberg wished UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski luck ahead of his upcoming match by posting a sparring session the pair took part in while wearing motion capture equipment a few months ago.
““Last year, UFC #1 pound-for-pound fighter Alex Volkanovski stopped by Meta HQ to train with me and for fun,” wrote Zuckerberg.
“We tested the limits of our performance avatars with motion capture in our Engage gear. Good luck this weekend, Alex.”
The Instagram reel showcased their tussle, but also how the Metaverse is developing with user’s avatars. As the technology continues to develop, Zuckerberg and Meta are pushing the limits of what is possible in the virtual world.
One of the biggest names to reply to the post was Sityodtong, who expressed how impressed he was.
“Looking sharp, Mark,” the ONE Chairman and CEO said.
Zuckerberg was quick to reply. The Facebook founder, who has become enamored with martial arts in recent years, invited Sityodtong to Meta HQ.
Sityodtong accepted the offer and requested the two train together when he makes his way to the company’s offices.
Zuckerberg’s love of martial arts has brought attention to it around the world. Fans of Meta have been following his ever-evolving interest in kind, and as the tech dynamo continues to engage with key figures of the sport, it will only serve to elevate martial arts as a whole.
Sityodtong’s trip to Meta HQ could come sooner rather than later, as he is set to embark on a media tour of the U.S. soon to promote ONE’s upcoming on-ground debut in America, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, which may serve to send the combat sports discipline into the stratosphere.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CocvnHThhdr/
