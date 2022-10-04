LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

$50k Bonuses Awarded To Amir, Freymanov At ONE on Prime Video 2

one championship
ONE Championship 50k bonus
ONE Championship
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong handed out two $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Friday, September 30. The two recipients shared some similarities as they upended their respective divisions with impactful debuts.

First to collect was Halil Amir. The Turkish athlete stepped inside the Circle for the first time against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin. He handled the pressure from the Russian well and, at the outset of the second round, stunned the lightweight contender with a right hand.

Nastyukhin tried to recover, but Amir never gave him room to work back into the match. The promotional newcomer bombarded Nastyukhin with strikes until referee Herb Dean was forced to step in for the save.

In the next bout of the card, #3-ranked featherweight contender Martin Nguyen was knocked off his perch by the debuting Ilya Freymanov. The Russian inserted himself right into the title hunt in the featherweight division with a dominant first-round TKO victory.

The Russian stopped a few early takedown attempts to keep the action on the feet and soon put Nguyen on the canvas with a straight right. From that point on, Freymanov utilized ground and pound and some grounded knees to ensure Nguyen would not be able to recover.

Both debuting athletes defeated the #3-ranked athletes in the division, and both collected an extra $50,000 for their showings inside the Circle. Amir and Freymanov made noise in their divisions and put everyone on notice that new blood had arrived.

Ilya Freymanov 🇷🇺 SHOCKS Martin Nguyen In His ONE Debut 🤯

Russian phenom Ilya Freymanov shocked the world with a KNOCKOUT display against former two-division king Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2!#ONEonPrimeVid...

Halil Amir 🇹🇷 Debuts With A DESTRUCTIVE Knockout Of Timofey Nastyukhin!

Turkish phenom Halil Amir made a STATEMENT debut against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2!#ONEonPrimeVideo2Subscrib...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.