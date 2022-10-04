$50k Bonuses Awarded To Amir, Freymanov At ONE on Prime Video 2
First to collect was Halil Amir. The Turkish athlete stepped inside the Circle for the first time against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin. He handled the pressure from the Russian well and, at the outset of the second round, stunned the lightweight contender with a right hand.
Nastyukhin tried to recover, but Amir never gave him room to work back into the match. The promotional newcomer bombarded Nastyukhin with strikes until referee Herb Dean was forced to step in for the save.
In the next bout of the card, #3-ranked featherweight contender Martin Nguyen was knocked off his perch by the debuting Ilya Freymanov. The Russian inserted himself right into the title hunt in the featherweight division with a dominant first-round TKO victory.
The Russian stopped a few early takedown attempts to keep the action on the feet and soon put Nguyen on the canvas with a straight right. From that point on, Freymanov utilized ground and pound and some grounded knees to ensure Nguyen would not be able to recover.Both debuting athletes defeated the #3-ranked athletes in the division, and both collected an extra $50,000 for their showings inside the Circle. Amir and Freymanov made noise in their divisions and put everyone on notice that new blood had arrived.
Ilya Freymanov 🇷🇺 SHOCKS Martin Nguyen In His ONE Debut 🤯Russian phenom Ilya Freymanov shocked the world with a KNOCKOUT display against former two-division king Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2!#ONEonPrimeVid...
Halil Amir 🇹🇷 Debuts With A DESTRUCTIVE Knockout Of Timofey Nastyukhin!Turkish phenom Halil Amir made a STATEMENT debut against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2!#ONEonPrimeVideo2Subscrib...
