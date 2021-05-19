ONE Championship: Stamp Fairtex and Rassohyna's Road to Empower

Stamp Fairtex was putting on a showcase at ONE: Unbreakable III against Alyona Rassohyna, but in an incredible turn of events, the Ukrainian locked in a guillotine in the waning seconds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in her ONE Championship debut.

Stamp rose to protest the stoppage, but the replays showed clearly that she tapped with just seconds remaining in the contest. Now, she gets a chance to rectify that mistake as the two warriors will run it back in the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The tournament will feature eight of the top mixed martial arts athletes from around the globe, with the winning exiting with the tournament title and becoming the undisputed top atomweight contender. But for Rassohyna and Stamp, the opening round contest at ONE: Empower is about settling any debate around their first meeting.

The Thai superstar had been on the rise as a two-sport World Champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Before close losses, Stamp was eyeing history. She dropped both titles and her first mixed martial arts contest in razor-thin battles. Now she is ready to make that climb once again.

For Rassohyna, getting a victory over Stamp in her ONE debut was massive. It immediately put her under the bright lights of a truly global stage, and she knocked off a major player in the division. It was an announcement of who she is and where she stands in the division.

The rematch now carries more importance than ever before, with the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix title looming.

Before the two contenders step back inside the ONE Circle, journey back to their initial encounter to see how they got on the road to ONE: Empower for this pivotal showdown.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna II | Road To ONE: EMPOWER

ONE: Empower airs on Friday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on B/R Live.

