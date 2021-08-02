ONE Empower Rescheduled for September 3rd

one championship
ONE Empower Rescheduled for September 3rd
One Championship

ONE Championship's highly-anticipated all-female event that was originally slated for earlier this year has officially been rescheduled. ONE: Empower will take place on Friday, September 3, with six exciting bouts.

The event will mark the start of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, where the victor will earn a title shot against "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

The event will mark the start of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, where the victor will earn a title shot against "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

Three of the matchups have remained the same. Denice Zamboanga will welcome Seo Hee Ham to the global stage, Itsuki Hirata and Alyse Anderson meet in one of the most talked-about quarterfinal matchups, and Stamp Fairtex is out for revenge against Alyona Rassohyna.

The fourth quarterfinal was initially supposed to include Ritu Phogat, but after a defeat to Bi Nguyen, she was knocked out of the tournament. In her place, American Grace Cleveland will step in to take on #2-ranked contender Meng Bo.

In the main event, "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan will attempt to keep her ONE Strawweight World Championship against Michelle Nicolini.

Last but not least, pound-for-pound great Anissa Meksen will make her long-awaited ONE Super Series debut against Cristina Morales.

This is a can't-miss event that will produce fireworks and highlights to be remembered. It all goes down on Friday, September 3rd.

ONE: Empower Full Card

ONE Strawweight World Championship: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini

ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham

ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Alyona Rassohyna vs. Stamp Fairtex

ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Meng Bo vs. Grace Cleveland

ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson

ONE Super Series Kickboxing: Anissa Meksen vs. Cristina Morales

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna II | Road To ONE: EMPOWER

ONE: EMPOWER will see Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex run it back with Ukrainian submission ace Alyona Rassohyna in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix ...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

entertainment
Fast and Furious
www.indiewire.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Myths Martial Artists Believe

martial arts
Myth instead of reality
www.psychologicalscience.org

When you start a new activity, it is common to have preconceived ideas about what to expect.

When a new student begins training, their head is often already filled with thoughts of leaping techniques and mystical abilities. Though most of us nowadays know that karate is more than crane kicks and waxing cars, sometimes we still hold on to beliefs that we think are more believable.

Unfortunately, these mistaken ideas can be just as erroneous.

Here's a brief list of common misunderstandings martial art students often have about their training!

Keep Reading Show less

Strickland Outworks Hall for UFC Fight Night Win

ufc
Strickland and Hall UFC
cdn.vox-cdn.com

Sean Strickland turned in a solid, workman-like performance to extend his UFC win streak to five defeating Uriah Hall by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC on ESPN 28 Saturday in Las Vegas. The pair had been in the cage as training partners before but, when it counted, Strickland had the edge with the harder punches and the superior clinch and ground games.

Hall looked like he had trouble getting off all evening, occasionally showing flashes of his exciting stand up skills but at other times seeming a little lackluster. Strickland dominated much of the middleweight bout with solid jabs and thudding overhand rights. Whenever his opponent did seek to make something happen, Strickland seemed largely unfazed. By the end of the fight he appeared to be walking through Hall's punches and simply shoving Hall back against the fence to control the action.

Related Articles Around the Web