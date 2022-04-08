ONE Announces Full Lineup For ONE Eersel vs. Sadikovic On April 22
ONE Championship returns on Friday, April 22, with a loaded 16-bout card from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Two World Championship bouts headline the action as ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel defends his gold against Arian Sadikovic and Jackie Buntan meets Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.
The action prior to the title tilts will be red hot.
Striking queen Aniss Meksen returns to the Circle against Marie Ruumet, strawweight mixed martial artists Yosuke Saruta and Gustavo Balart go head-to-head, and the ever-exciting Danial Williams returns against Namiki Kawahara in additional strawweight action.
But more athletes will be battling for contendership later in the evening.
Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane will collide in a colossal heavyweight encounter as two of the most fascinating athletes in the division try to make a case for contention.
Bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison makes his return opposite Muangthai PK.Saenchai in what should be an all-out war.
And in a special strawweight title eliminator, #1-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane meets #2-ranked Jarred Brooks to see who will get the next crack at Joshua Pacio and the ONE Strawweight World Championship.
ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be loaded from start to finish and help begin the second quarter for Asia’s largest sports media property following the historic ONE X event in March. ONE is set to deliver another incredible event when they return on April 22.ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will air live on Friday, April 22, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.
Nieky Holzken vs. Regian Eersel | Full Fight ReplayThe inaugural ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title was on the line when Nieky Holzken and Regian Eersel squared off at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON in 2019! Catch...
When The Body Can’t Handle Liver Shots 😵 Haida vs. Sadikovic | Full Fight ReplayBefore Arian Sadikovic's first shot at ONE gold on 22 April, relive his spectacular striking debut against Mustapha Haida at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II!#ONECham...
