ONE Championship: Collision Course II Results

ONE Championship closed their 2020 campaign with ONE: Collision Course II, a previously recorded event, from Singapore on December 25.

Featherweight Muay Thai contenders Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov and Samy "AK47" Sana headlined the action in a three-round thriller. It was an excellent display of talent and an appropriate way to close the year.

Take a peek at how all of the action went down from ONE: Collision Course II.

Main Event: Jamal Yusupov vs. Samy Sana

Yusupov Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 3 - 3:00

Yusupov and Sana went toe-to-toe for the full nine minutes, and although Sana had his moments, the Russian was able to score the cleaner strikes throughout and nabbed the decision victory. "Kherow" had the lone knockdown of the contest in the second round on a brilliant combination. Sana performed well, but the #2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender defended his ranking and made a case for being the next contender.

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Akhmetov Winner by Unanimous Decision

In the co-main event, Kairat Akhmetov earned a unanimous nod over Dae Hawn Kim after three rounds of catch weight action. Kim's defense kept him in the contest, but Akhmetov's pressure prevented him from finding offense. Well-timed takedowns made big statements for Akhmetov in each round.

Momotaro vs. Walter Goncalves

Momotaro Winner by TKO

Also in action, Momotaro took home a TKO win against Walter Goncalves, and Senzo Ikeda won the evening's opening bout by unanimous decision by outworking Liang Hui over 15 minutes.

Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park

Park Winner by Split Decision

Lightweights Amir Khan and Dae Sung Park went the distance, and although Khan showed himself well, Park edged him out via split decision. The South Korean's signature victory will put him on the next rung in the division as 2021 nears.

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques

Magomedaliev Winner by KO

Russian Raimond Magomedaliev had the biggest finish of the night with a first-round KO over Edson Marques. The budding welterweight contender worked his leg kicks early on before walking the Brazilian to the Circle Wall. A huge right hand connected and dropped the previously undefeated welterweight, leaving the Russian standing tall.

Senzo Ikeda vs. Liang Hui

Ikeda Winner by Unanimous Decision









