ONE: Collision Course II Card Announced
Featherweight contenders Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov and Sama "AK47" Sana will be part of your Christmas morning when ONE Championship closes out their 2020 campaign with their final event, ONE: Collision Course II.
The event, which has been previously recorded, emanates from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 25.
The #2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender, Yusupov, welcomes #4-ranked Sana in a huge ONE Super Series battle. Both men will try to make an emphatic statement to inch closer to a title shot in 2020.
In the co-main event, #3-ranked flyweight contender Kairat "The Kazakh" Akhmetov takes on "Ottogi" Dae Hwan Kim in a 62.2 kg catch weight contest. Akhmetov hopes for another strong performance to keep his position in the flyweight division before what promises to be a massive year for the flyweights when Demetrious Johnson meets Adriano Moraes in 2021.
Also in action, Singapore's Amir Khan steps back inside the ONE Circle against "Crazy Dog" Dae Sung Park in a lightweight tilt.
ONE Super Series Muay Thai action continues in the flyweight division with Momotaro meeting Brazil's Walter Goncalves as both men seek to break through into the official ONE athlete rankings.
Welterweights Raimond Magomedaliev and Edson "Panico" Marques tangle inside the Circle, and Senzo Ikeda meets Liang "The Little Monster" Hui in the nights opening contest in a 60.0 kg catch weight bout.
Enjoy the holiday action from the comfort of your own home at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, December 25. It all airs for free via the B/R Live app. Unwrap martial arts action as a way to prepare yourself for the family fun of the holiday season.