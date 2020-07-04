ONE Championship World Series Catch-Up

In the first episode of ONE Championship's Warrior Spirit, the focus was on ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera. Since then, four more athletes have been featured on the special series - Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan, Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang, and Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat.

Warrior Spirit gives fans a look at what adversities the top athletes of ONE have endured to ascend to the height of the sport.

Johnson, the winner of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, was featured in the second episode. The episode detailed his early struggles alongside some of his top performances in ONE since joining The Home of Martial Arts in 2019.

Alongside the American star, many consider the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in history are three international stars making their name on the global stage.

ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE Middleweight & Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang have already found glory with world titles after overcoming their hardships while the latest episode featured Indian star Ritu Phogat.

Phogat is a member of a famed Indian wrestling family, but she decided to forgo a shot at Olympic dreams to chase victory in ONE in the hopes of becoming India's first mixed martial arts World Champion.

The Indian talent has begun training at Evolve MMA, where she continues her development to become a complete martial artist. Already a perfect 2-0 in her young career, the future remains bright for the dominant grappler.

Warrior Spirit gives fans a closer look at the world's top martial artists and hopes to inspire them through shared stories of triumph over hardship.

Warrior Spirit Episode 2: Demetrious Johnson | ONE Championship Special

ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious Johnson has displayed the spirit of a warrior since exploding onto the ONE Championship scene, rattling of...

Warrior Spirit Episode 5: Ritu Phogat | ONE Championship Special

Indian phenom Ritu Phogat has shown the world that she possesses the heart of a warrior. Born into the famed Phogat wrestling family, she displayed incredibl...
Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
