ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th
In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.
The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.
"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.
Xiong has been a dominant champion with four title defenses to date, but the Brazilian will be attempting to dethrone the queen and begin a new era.
Also announced for the event were the quarterfinal matchups for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.
Top-ranked contender Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga will take-on veteran Seo Hee Ham in opening-round action. #2-ranked contender Meng Bo will have her hands full with the undefeated wrestling star Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat.
Itsuki Hirata will welcome American Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson to the ONE Circle.
And in one of the premier matchups of the quarterfinals, contenders Stamp Fairtex and Alyona Rassohyna will run their February meeting back after Rassohyna scored a last-second submission victory over the Thai star.
The card will air live and free on B/R Live on Friday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.
ONE: Empower Card
Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini
Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham
Meng Bo vs. Ritu Phogat
Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna
Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson