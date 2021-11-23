LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Championship Closes 2021 With Winter Warriors II On December 17

one championship
one fc winter warriors
www.onefc.com ONE Championship
ONE Championship has announced its final card for 2021. ONE: Winter Warriors II will take place on Friday, December 17, with a six-bout mixed martial arts event featuring many of the organization's top contenders.

In the main event, flyweight contenders Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will finally collide inside the Circle.

The two were initially slated to compete against one another in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals in 2019, but Akhmetov was forced to withdraw due to injury.

#2-ranked flyweight contender Kingad and #4-ranked Akhmetov have a lot to compete for when the door closes. As two of the top-five ranked contenders, a potential meeting with Adriano Moraes, a man both men have a history with, could be up for grabs.

Three former ONE World Champions will help line the card as well.

Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam will meet the undefeated Murad Ramazanov, former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash will try to upend Fan Rong, and former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon will meet Kwon Won II in a possible show-stealing matchup.

In addition to those four contests, Team Lakay will send two more of their best men into battle.

Mark Stephen Loman will represent the Filipino gym against Yusup Saadulaev in a bantamweight matchup, and 19-year-old Jhanlo Mark Sangiao will show off the new wave of Team Lakay talent opposite Paul Lumihi.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will air across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, December 17, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

ONE: Winter Warriors II Full Card

Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov

Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il

Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov

Mark Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi

