Welterweight Contenders Clash At ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship
ONE Championship welterweight contenders will slug it out when former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam meets the undefeated Murad Ramazanov at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, December 17.

The former king of the division is looking to get himself back in title contention with a victory and does not plan on being the stepping stone of the rising Russian contender.

Kadestam has been at the bottom before and knows how to battle his way back. It is his plan to do just that at ONE: Winter Warriors II. The talented Swede has a 91% finishing rate with 10 KO/TKOs to his credit.

But Ramazanov wants to make his name off the former division king to move into contention.

The talented Russian is already 2-0 on the global stage. Adding a third win in ONE against the former champ will almost assuredly position him for the title shot in 2022. Ramazanov has shown his well-rounded abilities with four KO/TKOs and three submissions thus far in his career.

This matchup could be a changing of the guard in the welterweight division with the future overtaking the past, or a former World Champion could show the world how to overcome adversity and defy Father Time for the time being.

The contender’s battle will grab the attention of every major welterweight, but one, in particular, will keep his eyes glued to the screen.

The two will tussle inside the Circle as ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov looks on as a victory will position the winner right back in the thick of the title hunt for 2022.

Expect the high-stakes battle to be one of the can’t-miss matches from ONE: Winter Warriors II.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will air on Friday, December 17, across all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Tyler McGuire | Full Fight Replay

With the ONE Welterweight gold strap on the line, Swedish brute Zebaztian Kadestam and American wrestling maestro Tyler McGuire threw down in a spectacular c...
