ONE Championship To Make U.S. Debut On May 5 In Colorado
The battle for the ONE Flyweight World Championship makes complete sense, given the series history between the two athletes.
The first meeting headlined ONE on TNT I in U.S. primetime and saw Moraes upset Johnson with a grounded knee knockout. A year later, Johnson got his revenge at ONE on Prime Video 1 with a brilliantly timed flying knee knockout. And now the 26 pounds of gold resides on his shoulder heading into the epic trilogy matchup for ONE’s U.S. debut.
With two bouts and two highlight-reel knockouts, a trilogy bout between the two makes for the perfect main event as ONE touches down in the United States. Fans know they will see an exciting matchup between the two best flyweights in the world.
Fans also need not worry about if there will be any rule changes. ONE’s global rule set was fully approved by the Colorado State Combative Sports Commission in 2021. That means grounded knees will be legal, and the most exciting rule set in all of martial arts will be in effect for what is sure to be a stacked card in Colorado.
It has been a long time in the making, but ONE’s on-ground entry into the U.S. is an exciting moment for all of martial arts.
Stay tuned for more news surrounding ONE’s U.S. debut on Friday, May 5, as it is announced.
- Prime Video Announces Multi-Year Agreement with ONE Championship ›
- Chatri Sityodtong Says ONE Is Coming To U.S. In 2023 With Multiple Events ›
- The Apprentice ONE Championship Edition Premieres On Netflix In 2022 ›