ONE Championship teams up with United Nations

ONE Championship is teaming with the United Nations to bring more voices to the table as part of the global organization's 75th anniversary.

The athletes of ONE are inviting their fans to participate in a one-minute survey from the UN that will inform global priorities moving forward.

Joining the initiative will be active competitors Vitor Belfort, "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan, Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama, Ritu Phogat, Rika Ishige, Bi Nguyen, Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, and ONE Championship Vice President Miesha Tate.

On July 14th, ONE will also host a webinar entitled Together As ONE #UN75. The webinar will feature speakers discussing the role of sport, brand, and business industries have in unifying communities across the world.

Hua Fung Teh, Group President of ONE Championship, said, "I'm thrilled to be participating in this webinar with the UN, a global organization that drives international change and brings communities together."

"ONE Championship, like the UN, is a values-based organization, and our mission is to unleash real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. We believe in the unifying power of sports, especially in these difficult times, and collaboration with entities like the UN represents our continued commitment to effect positive change in the community via our global platform."

The global pandemic has heightened the importance of unity and cooperation around the world as every nation faces the challenge together.

UN Under-Secretary-General Fabrizio Hochschild said, "It is absolutely crucial that we listen better to the concerns of people across the world and come up with effective solutions on how we can bring people closer together, overcome shared fears, and better serve future generations."

Joining Hua Fung and Hochschild will be Cheryl Goh, the Group Vice President of Marketing at Grab, and Dr. Daiana Beitler, the Regional Business Lead, Philanthropies at Microsoft Asia.

"Working with a dynamic organization like ONE Championship, we hope that together, we can make a meaningful impact through the UN75 initiative," stated Hochschild.

Fans can take the one-minute UN survey here.

