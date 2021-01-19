ONE Championship: Unbreakable Main Event Preview
ONE Championship's first event of 2021 is on the horizon as the company returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE: Unbreakable on January 22.
In the main event, bantamweight kickboxer Capitan Petchyindee Academy challenges ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov for his crown.
The Thai challenger has a chip on his shoulder for this contest. Capitan mentioned that he wants to prove all of his doubters wrong with a title-winning performance on Friday in a video detailing the matchup.
Capitan said, "I want to take out everyone who thought I wasn't good enough."
But don't count Ramazanov as one of his fans. After Capitan's record-breaking KO outing last year, "Babyface Killer" said he was not impressed. As for their upcoming meeting, Ramazanov had a slight smile on his face when giving his prediction.
"If I like him, I won't knock him out. I'll be nice to him," said the bantamweight king.
The two men identified the strengths and weaknesses of their opponent and appear to be dialed in ahead of their meeting. When the bell rings, fans should expect one of the most technical matches of the year right out of the gate in 2021.
Hear from both men as they discuss both their rise through the ranks and the main event clash set for ONE: Unbreakable in the preview video from ONE.
Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Capitan | Main Event Fight Preview
Watch ONE: Unbreakable live and free on the B/R Live app on Friday, January 22, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
- ONE Championship: The Road to Unbreakable - Aoki vs Nakashima ... ›
- ONE Championship: Unbreakable Card Announced - Black Belt ... ›