ONE Championship: The Road to Unbreakable - Ngalani vs Kane
A thrilling heavyweight showdown will kick-off ONE: Unbreakable II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, January 29, in Singapore.
Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane meets Alain "The Panther" Ngalani in a classic grappler vs. striker matchup.
Ngalani is a long-time veteran of ONE Championship and is a four-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion. The fan-favorite always has an exciting bout when he steps into the ONE Circle. But the debuting Kane will offer a significant challenge to the striker.
The Senegalese wrestler is a hulking presence that will immediately capture the attention of fans around the world. As he steps onto the global stage for the first time, Kane has a golden opportunity to immediately stake a claim in the heavyweight division and earn a legion of new fans.
The intrigue with this contest could have made it the main event, but instead, you have to tune in right away as it will open the show. As the heavyweight talent pool deepens, this bout could play a significant role in how the division shapes itself in 2021.
From the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the six-bout event looks to be pure fireworks from start to finish, bookended by two heavyweight scraps.
To find out how Ngalani and "Reug Reug" made their way to this contest, watch their "Road to ONE: Unbreakable II" video provided by ONE Championship. Fans can familiarize themselves with the two outstanding martial artists ahead of their meeting.
ONE: Unbreakable II will air on the B/R Live app on Friday, January 29, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
