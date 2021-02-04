ONE Championship: Unbreakable III Main Event Preview
Stamp Fairtex and Alyona Rassohyna take centerstage in Singapore at ONE Championship's next event — ONE: Unbreakable III, a previously recorded event, on Friday, February 5.
And the atomweights did not shy away from making their intentions known in a recent video from ONE Championship taking a more in-depth look at the main event clash. While the two both recounted what has led them to the battle, they also made emphatic statements of what fans should expect in the match.
Stamp was forthright about her struggles in 2020 but promised that the difficulties have only made her a better and more focused athlete. And she will need to be against her Ukrainian opponent.
Rassohyna is a submission specialist, and she made a point-blank prediction for the bout. "As always, I'll win via first-round armbar," said Rassohyna.
With double-digit submissions to her credit, Rassohyna could jump right into the title picture with another finish against a top global star.
But Stamp is eyeing a knockout to show the world that she is back and ready to contend in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix later in 2021. The Thai striker is planning to give it everything she has and come forward with her aggressive style to put her opposition under pressure.
Only one can be right, and it will all be decided in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Fireworks are guaranteed between these two finishers.
ONE: Unbreakable III airs for free on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, February 5.
