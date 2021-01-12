ONE Championship: Unbreakable Card Announced

mixed martial arts
Alaverdi Ramazanov
www.onefc.com

ONE: Unbreakable will kickstart the new year for ONE Championship.

The electric event will emanate from Singapore with six bouts, including a ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship main event.

Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov will defend his gold for the first time against Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Ramazanov won the gold in a five-round thriller against Zhang Chenglong at ONE: Mark Of Greatness. Now, Thai superstar Capitan is ready to try and dethrone him from his perch after making his debut in 2020 with a six-second knockout.

The co-main event will be a mixed martial arts instant classic as the #4-ranked lightweight contender, and Japanese legend, Shinya Aoki welcomes James Nakashima to the division.

Nakashima will make his divisional debut after failing to capture welterweight gold and gets a prime opportunity against the former king of the division to make a quick splash and leap into the official ONE athlete rankings.

Also in action, China's Meng Bo returns to do battle with Brazil's Samara Santos.

Three more exciting bouts will help round out the action and set the stage for a fun-filled 2021 for ONE.

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Zhang Chenglong | ONE Championship's Top 100 Fights | #79 www.youtube.com

ONE: Unbreakable will air live and free via the B/R Live app on January 22 at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

ONE: Unbreakable Card

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy

Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima

Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid

Zabaztian Kadestam vs. Gadzhimurad Abdulaev

Meng Bo vs. Samara Santos

Hexigetu vs. Lito Adiwang

How Bruce Lee Saved My Life

entertainment
Bruce Lee Big Boss
ultimateactionmovies.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I was 16, taking 30 pills/day and in the hospital every three months, my doctor said I'd be dead in five years from cystic fibrosis (CF), a deadly disease that robbed me of my breath and ability to digest food. Moments away from death by suicide, I saw Bruce Lee's Big Boss (1971) and during his first fight when Lee venomously decked a thug with two lightening kicks, I howled like a banshee. In that moment, I went from being depressed and waiting to die, to wanting to live and learn what Lee was doing. I vowed that if I survived, I'd pay homage to Lee like no other.

ONE Championship: The Road to Unbreakable - Aoki vs Nakashima

mixed martial arts
Shinya Aoki
www.onefc.com

The co-main event for ONE: Unbreakable on January 22 will feature two outstanding grapplers in a key ONE Championship lightweight battle.

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki will attempt to make it three straight wins by toppling the incoming James Nakashima. By picking up a big win, the Japanese legend will put himself in a great position to get another title shot in 2021.

Aoki formerly reigned over the division on two separate occasions. He has been a staple of the division for nearly a decade and has etched his name in mixed martial arts history.

Nakashima, however, is looking to jump the line at lightweight by taking down a legend.

The Illinois native will be making his lightweight debut against the #4-ranked lightweight contender as he attempts to make an immediate impact in the division following a successful stint in the organization's welterweight division.

Nakashima's evolution as a martial artist was on display in his last outing thanks, in part, to his training with Team Petrosyan. As Nakashima continues to add more tools to his game, he becomes one of the biggest threats in ONE.

The lightweight division continues to grow and showcase its depth of talent, and this co-main event will be its first marquee matchup in 2021. The reigning king, Christian Lee, will have a keen eye on the outcome.

Watch both men's roads to ONE: Unbreakable to see how they got to this juncture for this outstanding lightweight affair.

Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima | Road To ONE: UNBREAKABLE www.youtube.com

ONE: Unbreakable airs live and free via the B/R Live app on January 22 at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Sumo Wrestler Forced to Quit Over Covid Concerns

news
Sumo Wrestler
images.opoyi.net

Sumo wrestler Kotokantetsu said he was forced to quit the sport after his request to skip the winter Grand Sumo Tournament due to coronavirus concerns was rejected by the Japan Sumo Association even as Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo over the pandemic. Kotokantetsu, 22, revealed that he had previously undergone heart surgery and feared his life would be endangered if he contracted the virus.

But despite a rash of positive Covid tests that forced several wrestlers, including grand champion Hakuho, to miss the tournament, sumo's governing body apparently insisted Kotokantetsu take part while allowing a crowd of 5000 to attend the event, which began Sunday at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena. Last May, 28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi died after contracting the virus.

Virtual Fight Tour Draft: Plowden and Tention Finalize Rosters

sport karate
Virtual Fight Tour Draft: Plowden and Tention Finalize Rosters

Virtual Fight Tour is gearing up for their fifth promotion on January 23rd, and the rosters are now set.

Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour V: Draft Edition will highlight a clash of titans between two legendary point fighters acting as coaches for drafted rosters. Richard Plowden, the Head Coach of Team Impex, and Jadi Tention, owner of Tention's Championship Karate and host of the world-renowned TCK Winter Camp, have each drafted 12-fighter rosters that will face off in the VFT cage. Numerous fighters submitted videos demonstrating their skills for Plowden and Tention to review, and the players were selected in a snake-style draft Monday evening. Keep reading to find out who is representing each of these legendary coaches for this truly unique event.

