ONE Championship: Unbreakable Card Announced
ONE: Unbreakable will kickstart the new year for ONE Championship.
The electric event will emanate from Singapore with six bouts, including a ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship main event.
Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov will defend his gold for the first time against Capitan Petchyindee Academy.
Ramazanov won the gold in a five-round thriller against Zhang Chenglong at ONE: Mark Of Greatness. Now, Thai superstar Capitan is ready to try and dethrone him from his perch after making his debut in 2020 with a six-second knockout.
The co-main event will be a mixed martial arts instant classic as the #4-ranked lightweight contender, and Japanese legend, Shinya Aoki welcomes James Nakashima to the division.
Nakashima will make his divisional debut after failing to capture welterweight gold and gets a prime opportunity against the former king of the division to make a quick splash and leap into the official ONE athlete rankings.
Also in action, China's Meng Bo returns to do battle with Brazil's Samara Santos.
Three more exciting bouts will help round out the action and set the stage for a fun-filled 2021 for ONE.
Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Zhang Chenglong | ONE Championship's Top 100 Fights | #79 www.youtube.com
ONE: Unbreakable will air live and free via the B/R Live app on January 22 at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
ONE: Unbreakable Card
ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Capitan Petchyindee Academy
Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima
Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid
Zabaztian Kadestam vs. Gadzhimurad Abdulaev
Meng Bo vs. Samara Santos
Hexigetu vs. Lito Adiwang