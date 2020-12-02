ONE Championship: Big Bang - Tonon vs Matsushima Preview
ONE: Big Bang will hit your screens on Friday, December 4, with a star-studded line-up of martial arts action. One of the premier bouts on the card will be the co-main event between Koyomi "Moushigo" Matsushima and Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon.
The exciting battle will be pivotal in the featherweight division as both men are ranked inside the top five.
Matsushima, the #3-ranked contender, has previously challenged for the gold and is looking for another crack at glory. However, #5-ranked Tonon wants to continue his incredible streak of finishes going and make a statement that his time is now.
The undefeated American entered mixed martial arts with a jaw-dropping background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The multiple-time World Champion has transitioned well and showcased the power in his ground and pound early in his career. But submissions are still his bread and butter.
The victor of the match will be in prime position to challenge for the ONE Featherweight World Championship in 2021. Currently, Thanh Le sits atop the division after his upset knockout victory over Martin Nguyen.
Could Matsushima or Tonon be the next divisional king? The first step in answering that question will come at ONE: Big Bang in what is sure to be a nail-biting affair.
Prepare for the incredible co-main event with the official trailer from ONE Championship.
Koyomi Matsushima vs. Garry Tonon | ONE Championship Trailer www.youtube.com
ONE: Big Bang will air live and free at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, December 4, on the B/R Live app.