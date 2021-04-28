ONE on TNT IV: Preview

It is event day once again. ONE Championship will close out its extraordinary month of April with ONE on TNT IV in primetime.

Every Wednesday in April has seen Asia's largest sports media property venture into primetime in the United States with a memorable showcase of its top talent. On Wednesday, April 28, that continues with a ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship battle in the main event.

Reigning king Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang will get a rematch against the man who took his middleweight crown last October, Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder.

De Ridder took him down early in their first meeting and submitted the Myanmar superstar with a rear-naked choke. Can he do it again, or will Aung La N Sang rise to the occasion and level their series?

In the co-main event, Eddie Alvarez returns against Ok Rae Yoon. Alvarez will want to erase the taste of his last performance at ONE on TNT I against Iuri Lapicus that resulted in a no contest, while the South Korean is looking to jump right to the top of the division by knocking off a legend.

Opening the main card will be heavyweight fireworks. Kirill Grishenko will welcome back the undefeated Senegal superstar "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane.

The preliminary card is just as good. Colbey Northcutt takes on Courtney Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Ekaterina Vandaryeva meet in ONE Super Series Muay Thai action, and Eduard Folayang meets Shinya Aoki in their trilogy match.

It is a can't-miss event to help you push past hump day.

ONE On TNT IV Vlog | Aung La N Sang, Eddie Alvarez, "Reug Reug" & MORE

Tune-in to TNT, or the Watch TNT app for those on the West Coast, at 10 p.m. EST. On the West Coast, the main card will be available on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST.

Fans can also check out the main card on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. To view the action on digital platforms, fans will need their cable subscription credentials.

The preliminary card gets underway on the B/R app, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

