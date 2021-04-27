ONE on TNT IV: Final Card

mixed martial arts
Aung La N Sang Reinier De Ridder

Vitaly Bigdash is out, Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder is in at ONE on TNT IV on Wednesday, April 28.

Bigdash withdrew from the live primetime event after contracting COVID-19, and the Dutchman was quick to accept the challenge.

Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang was originally slated to face Bigdash in an epic trilogy bout for the ONE Light Heavyweight Championship. Now, he'll get a chance to redeem himself from his last outing in a rematch against De Ridder.

The fun does not stop there in an incredibly packed six-bout slate.

Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez returns against South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon in the co-main event.

Ok got a win in his ONE debut over #5-ranked lightweight Marat Gafurov and now gets a shot at a legend. Back-to-back wins in back-to-back events could elevate him right into the mix for the ONE Lightweight World Championship. Meanwhile, Alvarez is looking to remove the taste of his disqualification at ONE on TNT I and re-inserting himself into that same discussion.

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane also returns to action in the main card. He'll take on Kirill Grishenko in heavyweight action.

The preliminary card will also be fireworks personified.

In the featured preliminary bout, rivals Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki meet once more with lightweight contention up for grabs.

In ONE Super Series Muay Thai action, strawweights Jackie Buntan and Ekaterina Vandaryeva go toe-to-toe. Buntan is coming off a dazzling ONE debut against Wondergirl Fairtex, where she shined with her powerful striking.

Colbey Northcutt returns in the opening contest against Aussie Courtney Martin.

The prelims get underway on the B/R app, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

The main card goes live on TNT at 10 p.m. EST or on the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. The main card will also be available on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST on the West Coast.

The main card will be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST with cable subscription credentials.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Seven-Year-Old in Coma After Throws by Judo Coach

judo
Judo Abuse
imgcdn.cna.com.tw

A judo coach was questioned by prosecutors in Taiwan for the second time Saturday after a seven-year-old boy was hospitalized and left in a coma following repeated throws by the instructor and an older boy during a practice session. The instructor, identified by the name Ho, was initially released without bail but after reviewing video footage of the incident and conducting a second round of questioning, authorities requested he be detained.

Multiple reports say the child, who had only recently started training, was thrown more than 20 times, first by the older student then, when he complained he was hurt, by the instructor himself until the seven-year-old became unresponsive and an ambulance was called. The boy is in intensive care in a local hospital in a near brain dead condition according to the Taipei Times who also say Ho told prosecutors it was just a normal judo session and he did not use inappropriate force. But the Chinese Taipei Judo Federation said Ho, despite reportedly teaching children for several years, is not licensed by the federation and doesn't possess any known qualifications as a coach.

Keep Reading Show less

Upsets Abound in PFL Season Debut

mixed martial arts
PFL 2021
cdn.vox-cdn.com

Friday night's Professional Fighters League season debut featured major upsets in three of the evening's featured fights including former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis' decision loss to Clay Collard in the main event. Despite going just 6-8 in his last five years with the UFC, Pettis was a heavy favorite but got himself in trouble early failing to land a cartwheel kick in the first round which left him on his back taking punishment. The second round went even worse as he was dropped twice by punches. Though Pettis did manage to score a knockdown with a roundhouse kick in the final round, it was too little too late as he lost the unanimous decision.

In the co-main event two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte surprisingly lost a decision to UFC and Bellator alum Marcin Held. But arguably the biggest upset was suffered by two-time PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer, who came into his fight with Bubba Jenkins riding an 11 fight win streak but left on the losing end of a unanimous decision. All three losers still remain alive to make the playoffs in the PFL's season long format, though.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web