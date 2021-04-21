ONE on TNT III: Main Event Preview

mixed martial arts
Lineker Worthen
www.onefc.com

ONE on TNT III gets underway on Wednesday, April 21, in primetime. And this time, the main event is a bantamweight slugfest with title implications.

American "Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen takes a main event slot to try and upend top-ranked bantamweight challenger John "Hands of Stone" Lineker as the watchful eyes of ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes look on from afar.

Lineker has been outstanding since joining the promotion with a 2-0 record, and he is coming off a stellar performance against former World Champion Kevin Belingon. As the #1-ranked bantamweight contender, Lineker hopes to be next for a shot at the gold.

However, this is not a showcase match. Worthen poses significant challenges for the Brazilian.

Worthen is a talented wrestler and has had success in ONE Championship. Now, training at Sanford MMA, he is looking to add a signature victory on a massive stage to announce himself as a true title contender.

The grappling and strength of Worthen are just as big of a challenge for Lineker as Lineker's powerful striking if for Worthen. The match is a battle of who can impose their game on their opponent.

Fernandes has been a fixture atop the division for years, and this is the next crop of talent looking to take him off of his perch. The main event will go a long way to saying who can get that opportunity.

And that is what ONE is all about — opportunity.

Lineker and Worthen have been gifted this opportunity, and now it is about who can seize it in front of a global audience.

Ahead of the main event tussle, hear from both participants about the bout and how they see it all going down at ONE on TNT III.

John Lineker vs. Troy Worthen | Main Event Fight Preview

The preliminary card will be available on the B/R app, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

The main card begins on TNT at 10 p.m. EST or on the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, 21 April. It will also be available on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST for those living on the west coast.

The main card will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials to watch on digital platforms.

The preliminary card will be available on the B/R app, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

The main card begins on TNT at 10 p.m. EST or on the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, 21 April. It will also be available on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST for those living on the west coast.

The main card will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials to watch on digital platforms.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Preparing for the Stress of Combat

self defense
Combat Stress
thezwarrior.files.wordpress.com

How will you perform at the moment of truth?

What's going to happen to you physically and emotionally in a real fight where you could be injured or killed? Will you defend yourself immediately, hesitate during the first few critical seconds of the fight, or will you be so paralyzed with fear that you won't be able to move at all? The answer is - you won't know until you can say, "Been there, done that." However, there is a way to train for that fearful day.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE on TNT III: Lineker vs Worthen Preview

mixed martial arts
John Lineker
www2-cdn.sherdog.com

Bantamweights take center stage at ONE Championship's latest foray into U.S. primetime on Wednesday, April 21.

John "Hands of Stone" Lineker will meet "Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen in the main event of ONE on TNT III with a possible shot at the ONE Bantamweight World Title hanging in the balance.

The American, Worthen, is hoping to usurp Lineker's position and get the biggest win of his young career. "Pretty Boy" is a talented wrestler who has found success under the bright lights of ONE and has since returned to the United States to train at Sanford MMA.

But Lineker will be his biggest challenge yet.

Keep Reading Show less