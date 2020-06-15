ONE Championship has thriving future!

COVID-19 has shaken the world and weakened the global economy. On Monday, Asia's largest sports media property, ONE Championship, announced it had raised $70 million in new funding from investors to secure its future.

"I am full of gratitude for this strong vote of confidence amidst the worst global economic crisis in 100 years," professed Hua Fung Teh, group president of ONE Championship.

ONE, backed in part by venture capitalist firm Sequoia Capital, did not disclose the names of the investors who infused the organization with new capital. The organization stated they now have $346 million in total capital on-hand as they began streamlining operations, which included a 20% global headcount reduction.

Hua said, "With nine figures of cash on the balance sheet and a streamlined organization, ONE Championship looks forward to continuing to delight our fans around the world with more heroes and new experiences for many years to come."

During its last round of funding, ONE was given a valuation of over $1 billion.

Chatri Sityodtong Inspirational Speech | ONE Championship’s Lasting Legacy www.youtube.com

ONE can be seen in the U.S. through Turner Sports. The company inked a three-year broadcast deal in 2018 through Turner's major platforms TNT and B/R Live. The organization will look to monetize its global fanbase as it continues to grow.

As governments and border restrictions are beginning to be relaxed, the martial arts company is making plans on returning to action with a strong slate of bouts for 2020. The new funding will ensure the company's future during a global crisis to bring martial arts into fan's living rooms.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
one championship
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

https://www.madrills.com/products/jkd-for-black-belts-attack-strategies

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Next Opponent

Khabib Nurmagomedov

El Intra Sports

Khabib posted on Instagram videos of Justin Gaethje insinuating this is who he'd like to have as his next opponent targeted for UFC 253.

The world has been patiently waiting the return of Khabib Nurmagomedov since his last fight against Dustin Poirier in September of 2019. Khabib holding an incredible record of 28-0 is regarded as one of the best fighters to ever enter the octagon. The news of his potential new match up comes after his long awaited fight against Tony Ferguson was cancelled for the fifth time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and proceeding quarantine.

Keep Reading Show less
mma

ONE Championship talks about plan on returning to the cage

tribune.net.ph

As the world slowly recovers from COVID-19, many people are still taking voluntary precautions, including ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sityodtong said that ONE is, "not in a rush to come back just for the sake of coming back."

"We want to come back to an environment where we are sure that we can do it safely for all parties involved," he added.

ONE is based in Singapore, and has faced additional difficulties in navigating international lock downs and regulations.

Although fans of ONE Championship may be disappointed that they have to wait longer than their UFC-following peers for more fights (the UFC resumed holding major events with UFC 249 in Jacksonville, FL, on May 9, 2020), they can be assured that this is not the end of ONE.

"My team and I have been working on (returning) nonstop, and we feel pretty good about it," Sityodtong said.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
one championship

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera

cdn.onefc.com

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera is the subject of the first episode of ONE Championship's latest special entitled Warrior Spirit.

The special dives into the inspiring stories of the organization's athletes in, and out, of the ONE Circle. From overcoming personal adversity to their spectacular achievements as an athlete, Warrior Spirit gives a view into what it takes to become a champion in life and sport.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter