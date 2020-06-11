ONE Championship talks about plan on returning to the cage

As the world slowly recovers from COVID-19, many people are still taking voluntary precautions, including ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sityodtong said that ONE is, "not in a rush to come back just for the sake of coming back."

"We want to come back to an environment where we are sure that we can do it safely for all parties involved," he added.

ONE is based in Singapore, and has faced additional difficulties in navigating international lock downs and regulations.

Although fans of ONE Championship may be disappointed that they have to wait longer than their UFC-following peers for more fights (the UFC resumed holding major events with UFC 249 in Jacksonville, FL, on May 9, 2020), they can be assured that this is not the end of ONE.

"My team and I have been working on (returning) nonstop, and we feel pretty good about it," Sityodtong said.

Queen of All Moves

https://www.madrills.com/products/jkd-for-black-belts-attack-strategies

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Next Opponent

Khabib Nurmagomedov

El Intra Sports

Khabib posted on Instagram videos of Justin Gaethje insinuating this is who he'd like to have as his next opponent targeted for UFC 253.

The world has been patiently waiting the return of Khabib Nurmagomedov since his last fight against Dustin Poirier in September of 2019. Khabib holding an incredible record of 28-0 is regarded as one of the best fighters to ever enter the octagon. The news of his potential new match up comes after his long awaited fight against Tony Ferguson was cancelled for the fifth time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and proceeding quarantine.

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera

cdn.onefc.com

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera is the subject of the first episode of ONE Championship's latest special entitled Warrior Spirit.

The special dives into the inspiring stories of the organization's athletes in, and out, of the ONE Circle. From overcoming personal adversity to their spectacular achievements as an athlete, Warrior Spirit gives a view into what it takes to become a champion in life and sport.

Product Review: NinjaTrix Items and Program

From a martial arts school owner who changed her school!

So your child has decided to become a ninja. The adventure that awaits!

Creativity and obstacle courses have been an amazing combination at my martial arts school since I began teaching over 25 years ago. When Century came out with the NinjaTrix program and Obstacle Course Set, I couldn't wait to jump in on it. This program was the ultimate fulfillment of what I'd been dreaming of since opening my first school.

I'd like to offer my thoughts about this amazing equipment and explain some ways we use it at our school. In a future blog, I'll go more into detail about the NinjaTrix program, but for now, let's discover the amazingly fun obstacle course!

Slanted Steps


NinjaTrix Slanted Step


Measures 29.5" tall at peak, with a 36" long slope and 29.5" X 24" base.

We will begin with the Slanted Steps, or, what our ninjas call the "yellows." This is one of our favorites and a great set to begin your course with, giving you the forward drive as you leap from one obstacle to the next. Century provides four Steps total when you purchase the 10-piece course.

Besides being a great eye-catcher to new students and parents, these obstacles give a taste of what it's like to be a real ninja: both sloped sides have a textured surface for secure footing, so you can land and hold a steady, calm position, or continue springing forward. Although both sides are slanted, you'll have the unique experience of two challenging levels, as one side is a bit steeper than the other.

kid on yellow Young child on Slanted Step.

Like every NinjaTrix obstacle, the Slanted Steps are secured by Velcro to the carpet mat, giving you the same assurance that Century offers for all of their equipment.

I'd love to see Century offer these with a small 3-4 inch ledge at the top, to add an extra balancing challenge for up-and-coming ninjas. As they are, they're still amazingly fun – set them up for zig-zagging, line them up in a semicircle for "wall runs," or even set them in a straight line side by side for multiple cat jumps/holds.


Post

Measures 14" tall.


NinjaTrix Post


Next, let's take a look at the "Post." Century provides four blue landing posts in the 10-piece kit. The Posts are among the most versatile items from the NinjaTrix Obstacle Course. You – I mean, your young ninja – not only can use this to practice gap jumps and landings, but, as they become more and more proficient, add in some forward and back flips.

These too, are great for arranging a zigzag run for older ninjas. Or, keep them straight in line and place them closer together for beginners or younger ninjas.

All pieces in the NinjaTrix line are easy to clean using a wipe and simply letting them air dry.

The Posts offer the textured covering surface making for a safer landing. We do instruct our ninjas to focus landing toward the center of the post, where stability is at its best, versus the corners, where there's just a bit more give. Older ninjas especially should keep this in mind because of their weight.


Single Bench

Measures 26"tall at ends, 20" in middle; with 48" X 20" base


NinjaTrix Bench.


One of the more uniquely shaped pieces from the NinjaTrix assortment is the black and orange Single Bench. The more we progress through the NinjaTrix curriculum, the more we realize just how versatile this piece of equipment is. From palm spins to kong jumps, and even more advanced vaulting, the Bench has quickly become another favorite with our young ninjas.

kid on orange

Although the bottom can secure to the carpet roll, the Bench can also be turned lengthwise to its front or back side, or even stood up and held to make a taller obstacle for a much more challenging cat hold. This item is more of a hands-on piece of equipment so there is no matted texture for footing. The side carry straps are sewn into place, making it quick and easy to move when you're ready to redesign your obstacle course or store it away.

Single Barrier

Measures 30" tall with 24" X 48" base



NinjaTrix Single Barrier.


kid on red

We now come to the Single Barrier. This is a red half wall that attaches to the carpet roll, and is great for vaulting. We recently discovered laying it on its side makes for a great slide in either direction. While toddlers and preschoolers are faced with improving their reaching and climbing skills, older ninjas will love the challenge of creating new ways to get over the wall more proficiently each time. As with the Bench, the Barrier is texture free and super easy to clean. It also offers the side straps for quick and easy moving.

Bonded Carpet Mat

A fully set-up NinjaTrix course!

A fully set-up NinjaTrix course!


Finally, let's get down to the specifics of the carpet. This is a 6' X 42' blue roll that offers enough space for the entire NinjaTrix course to be set up all at once. It cleans easily with a vacuum and when you need to put it away, it rolls up quickly. I'd recommend if you have young ninjas help roll it up. With between two and four helpers, you can get the job done efficiently and without gaps (which will result in a bigger space needed for storage). As a side note, adult supervision may be necessary, as our young ninjas sometimes go mysteriously missing at this point and are later discovered to have deliberately rolled themselves or their friends inside the carpet. This is definitely not the intended use of the product, and unsafe to boot – but it happens.

Note: Because of sizing constraints, the Carpet Mat cannot be ordered directly from Century. Instead, call (800) 626-2787 to order.


Overall Review

The NinjaTrix Obstacle Course Set has been one of my greatest, most useful investments. If you are a parent who has a young ninja, or a school owner looking to offer more options to your student base, I couldn't recommend this enough. It'll work for your youngest ninjas and accompany them as they grow older since you can place the obstacles very close together or spread them further away from each other to create more practice in goal setting, focus, and challenge.

If you are a school owner, your imagination is the limit. Although we incorporate this into some of our classes as a "fun five" at the end, our main use has been for birthday parties (which, by the way, have increased since we've added NinjaTrix), and as a stand-alone NinjaTrix program, which we offer four days a week.

The NinjaTrix Obstacle Course has definitely given our ninjas a fun and very creative way to face challenges, overcome barriers, and set new goals, all while building on the successes and confidence they've acquired from reaching past goals. Our ninjas are learning that things are not always easy, but they are possible and though perseverance and hard work, definitely very attainable. I highly encourage you to invest in this product from Century. It is quality equipment that is highly versatile and will last for years to come.

Happy flying, ninjas!

Twila Schuler is a 4th-degree black belt in Shotokan karate and the owner and head instructor of Rising Son Karate in Kirksville, Missouri. She has been teaching for over 25 years.

