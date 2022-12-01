ONE Championship Stars Predict De Ridder vs. Malykhin Main Event
It is a matchup that has captivated not only fans but other ONE athletes. Several of them gave their thoughts on the bout before the bell rings to start the action on Prime Video, free to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
Jarred Brooks, who competes on Saturday, December 3, at ONE 164, was quick to say he expects the defending champion to continue his reign, “De Ridder will be too overwhelming and will submit Malykhin in the third round.”
“RDR wins. He is a great black belt and has a really efficient game for MMA. I think this fight will go to the ground, and we’ve never really seen Anatoly’s grappling game,” offered Marcus Almeida.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, another notable grappler leaned toward De Ridder as well. BJJ star Tom DeBlass sided with “The Dutch Knight,” saying, “I’m going to go with De Ridder by submission. However, Anatoly has that one-punch KO power!”
“I’m picking Reinier because I think he has fought a lot of high-level guys, and it will probably go to a decision,” said Alyse Anderson.
But it was not a clean sweep for the champion. Just as many top stars felt like the unbeaten Russian would continue his streak and claim a second ONE World Championship.
“I will go with Anatoly. I think he will keep it on the feet and will try to finish him with punches,” said Jonathan Di Bella.
Fellow heavyweight “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane sided with Malykhin. “I think Anatoly will do well and get the victory, as both men are great fighters and will put on a good battle,” said Kane.
Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam believes Malykhin’s wrestling will be the difference maker. “I’m picking Malykhin by TKO in round four. I think he will be able to stop the takedowns and find the opening,” said Kadestam.
“I think Malykhin can win because he’s just a bigger guy dropping down. There’s not too much of a big difference in weight because usually, he is only at 109 or 110 kilograms. And now, he just dropped to 103, which is a safe drop to maintain his power and wrestling abilities,” added Agilan Thani.
December 2 | ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin | 8 p.m. EST | 5 p.m. PST
Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch for free with an Amazon Prime subscription!
Reinier De Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin | Main Event Fight PreviewPreview the EXPLOSIVE ONE Light Heavyweight World Title showdown between two-division king Reinier de Ridder and ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anato...
- Jackie Buntan On ONE on Prime Video 5 Bout Against Amber Kitchen 'I Should Be Mean And Hurt Her' ›
- Islam Makhachev Predicts Tough Challenges For ONE Double Champ Christian Lee ›
- Anatoly Malykhin Predicts Second-Round Finish Of De Ridder At ONE on Prime Video 5 ›