4 Ways ONE Stands Out From Every Other Fight Promotion
ONE Championship is coming back to U.S. primetime on August 26.
ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II is set to bring a slate of incredible action to the forefront of the North American audience and continue ONE's push into the North American market.
As the organization comes into the picture, it is worth noting what differentiates ONE from the other promotions. And not just different, but special. ONE has embraced the values of martial arts and has brought that back to the forefront of combat sports in an age where it is desperately needed.
Here are four ways that ONE has made itself break away from the pack and stand out from the combat sports field.
Offering All Martial Arts
ONE is not a mixed martial arts promotion. ONE is not a kickboxing promotion. ONE is a martial arts organization. Asia's largest sports media property does not put itself in one box as it embraces each martial arts and attempts to elevate them on a global stage.
When you watch a ONE event, you will see mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. And in each of those bouts, you will see the best athletes competing in their chosen field.
ONE has committed to growing its global roster with the best talent available. In submission grappling, Mikey Musumeci, Kade & Tye Ruotolo, and Danielle Kelly have all come aboard. Dynamic strikers such as Rodtang Jitmaungnon, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Regian Eersel lead the charge in their respective ONE Super Series divisions.
ONE has not put a ceiling on its house. The sky's the limit as it continues to bring aboard a roster of champions from around the world in each sport.
Grappling Prodigy Mikey Musumeci's UNREAL Debut Against Masakazu Imanari 🤯Relive Mikey Musumeci's sensational ONE submission grappling bout against Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156 on 22 April 2022!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Champ...
Muay Thai — In 4-oz Gloves
ONE made its Muay Thai unique from other promotions by utilizing four-ounce gloves to increase the action. And it has paid off in spades.
Recently, Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai competed in one of the greatest Muay Thai bouts in history, highlighting how exciting the sport can be in four-ounce gloves. The one-round bout featured an astonishing five knockdowns.
But there are many other examples of the explosive nature of the sport inside the hallowed Circle Walls.
For fans who love stand-up battles, ONE's Muay Thai division could be the most action-packed, exciting sport in the world. Almost every match contested in those four-ounce gloves is must watch.
5 KNOCKDOWNS IN 1 ROUND 🤯 Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai Was INSANEThe bantamweight Muay Thai slugfest between British striking superstar Liam Harrison and "Elbow Zombie" Muangthai PK.Saenchai was out of this world!#ONE156 #...
Unique Matchmaking
Other combat sports promotions take a very standard approach to matchmaking. But ONE separates itself from the field by getting creative and giving fans more than they could ever ask to receive.
It is not uncommon for ONE to organize Grand Prix events. Currently, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix is going on, with the semifinal bouts taking place at ONE 160 and ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday, August 26.
ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and the matchmaking team will also book superfights when necessary. World Champion athletes are not tied to one division, and fans have seen many attempt two-division, and even three-division, gold.
In 2022, the unique matchmaking extended to mixed rules bouts. At ONE X, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang went blow-for-blow in a mixed-rules superfight. Sityodtong was adamant more mixed rules bouts could come in the future following the event.
ONE is about delivering the most exciting action for its fans and embracing athletes who want to achieve greatness. The matchmaking is a direct reflection of that.
Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson | ONE Championship Full FightRodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson threw down in an EPIC Muay Thai vs. MMA special rules super-fight at ONE X!#ONEChampionship #ONEXSubscribe to ONE ...
Embracing Martial Arts Culture
A tired trope in combat sports are the blood and guts nature, manufactured rivalries, and drama. ONE breaks this trend by embracing the martial arts culture of honor and respect.
The athletes competing inside the Circle are fierce but do not disrespect their opponents. The heat generated between two athletes is about finding out who is the better martial artist, not anything personal.
While natural rivalries exist, ONE doesn't emphasize the negative. It is all about the positivity of creating real-life superheroes who can inspire the next generation of martial artists.
It is a refreshing change from what has become normal. This mindset makes ONE an enjoyable experience for anyone who just wants to watch the best of the best compete for the highest prizes in the game.
MOST AMAZING Moments Of Respect In ONE History 🙏Relive the most INCREDIBLE displays of respect from ONE Championship's martial arts warriors, featuring ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang, Seneg...
