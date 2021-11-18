Stamp's Path To The Atomweight World Grand Prix Final
She is at the doorstep of that goal and will return at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3, to earn a shot at the gold by competing against Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat in the final of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.
But her road toward the tournament final and this moment has not been quick nor easy.
Stamp was well on her way to three-sport glory as 2020 began. She held both kickboxing and Muay Thai belts and was a perfect 3-0 in mixed martial arts before picking up a January victory over Puja Tomar to move to 4-0.
It seemed her rise would be a fairy tale story, but adversity began to strike. The following month, Janet Todd upended the Thai star for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title. Showing her resolve, Stamp was quick to return in July for a mixed martial arts battle against Sunisa Srisen, where she got back in the win column.
Then she lost her Muay Thai gold to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
2021 was set to be the year of redemption for Stamp, but it began with a controversial loss to Alyona Rassohyna. The first blemish of her mixed martial arts career and continuing her rough run. But in true champion fashion, she rebounded and showed why she is one of the best in the world.
As an entrant into the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp got her rematch with Rassohyna in September and won a narrow split decision in a back-and-forth battle. In October, she returned for a dominant decision win in the semifinals against Julie Mezabarba.
Overcoming adversity, improving as a well-rounded martial artist, and having the heart of a champion has put Stamp on the precipice of claiming the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix silver belt and her shot at three-sport glory. All that is left is the meeting with Phogat.
The Fairtex Gym star has been working toward this goal since Day One, and she is so very close to realizing her dreams. After the hurdles 2020 provided, Stamp is back on the track and clearing them as one of the sport's shining stars.
History awaits.
ONE: Winter Warriors airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
