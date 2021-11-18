LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Stamp's Path To The Atomweight World Grand Prix Final

one championship
Stamp Fairtex
i.ytimg.com ONE Championship
As a fast-rising striking star, Stamp Fairtex took ONE Championship by storm when she claimed the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Championships. But her eye was always set on making history as a three-sport World Champion by capturing mixed martial arts glory as well.

She is at the doorstep of that goal and will return at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3, to earn a shot at the gold by competing against Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat in the final of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.

But her road toward the tournament final and this moment has not been quick nor easy.

Stamp was well on her way to three-sport glory as 2020 began. She held both kickboxing and Muay Thai belts and was a perfect 3-0 in mixed martial arts before picking up a January victory over Puja Tomar to move to 4-0.

It seemed her rise would be a fairy tale story, but adversity began to strike. The following month, Janet Todd upended the Thai star for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title. Showing her resolve, Stamp was quick to return in July for a mixed martial arts battle against Sunisa Srisen, where she got back in the win column.

Then she lost her Muay Thai gold to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

2021 was set to be the year of redemption for Stamp, but it began with a controversial loss to Alyona Rassohyna. The first blemish of her mixed martial arts career and continuing her rough run. But in true champion fashion, she rebounded and showed why she is one of the best in the world.

As an entrant into the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp got her rematch with Rassohyna in September and won a narrow split decision in a back-and-forth battle. In October, she returned for a dominant decision win in the semifinals against Julie Mezabarba.

Overcoming adversity, improving as a well-rounded martial artist, and having the heart of a champion has put Stamp on the precipice of claiming the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix silver belt and her shot at three-sport glory. All that is left is the meeting with Phogat.

The Fairtex Gym star has been working toward this goal since Day One, and she is so very close to realizing her dreams. After the hurdles 2020 provided, Stamp is back on the track and clearing them as one of the sport's shining stars.

History awaits.

ONE: Winter Warriors airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Stamp Fairtex's CRAZIEST HIGHLIGHTS 😱🥊

Before former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex takes on Indian superstar Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: W...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee and Flexibility

bruce lee
Bruce Lee and Flexibility
Shutterstock.com / Aleksea

Stretching has a time and place. The research today indicates that stretching is not best for all sports. For instance, it shows that static stretching diminishes a muscles' springiness contributing to a decrease in your speed and explosiveness when running, sprinting, and jumping. On the other hand, Bruce Lee said that flexibility is essential for a martial artist. It is definitely required for kicking. With that being said, let's understand Bruce Lee's flexibility routine and his five important reasons it is essential to be a part of your routine

Keep Reading Show less

Sambo Legend Anatoly Bondarenko Dies From COVID

news
Anatoly Bondarenko
cdn.iz.ru The News Caravan
Anatoly Bondarenko, considered one of the greatest sambo practitioners in history and a two-time European judo champion, passed away in Moscow this weekend at the age of 77. International Sambo Federation vice president Sergey Eliseev reportedly told the Russian news agency TASS Bondarenko had been sick for some time but succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Keep Reading Show less

Lito Adiwang, Jarred Brooks Meet In ONE NextGen III Main Event

one championship
Lito Adiwang
cdn.onefc.com One Championship
ONE Championship will conclude its NextGen series on Friday, November 26, with ONE: NextGen III, a previously recorded event. At the top of the bill will be a critical and exciting strawweight showdown between Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang and Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks.
Keep Reading Show less