ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Petchdam Petchyindee

ONE Championship is set to return on July 31 in Bangkok, and now the full card has been finalized with four ONE Super Series bouts and two mixed martial arts affairs.

Previously announced was the top of the ticket with two title tilts and an epic trilogy bout of two high-profile signees making their organizational debut.

In the main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts his ONE Flyweight World Championship on the line against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. This will also be a trilogy bout for the headliners with the series even at 1-1.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against a legend in the sport - Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex. Settling their score while making their highly anticipated debut will be Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon.

The three new bouts added to finalize the card features a Thai star getting back on her path toward history. Atomweight Stamp Fairtex dropped her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship earlier in 2020 but will put her undefeated mixed martial arts record on the line against Sunisa Srisen.

Also in action, Mark Fairtex Abelardo meets Fabricio Andrade, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon meets Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai battle.

ONE: No Surrender will be the organization's first marquee bout back after months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will kick-off their new slate of events as ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityondtong announced on Monday nine more events to be added to the schedule following the July 31 card.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the incredible action of ONE: No Surrender for free on the B/R Live app.


