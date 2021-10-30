LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Next Gen Recap

one championship
ONE FC Next Gen
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 29, with ONE: NextGen. The six-bout card delivered fantastic martial arts action on the global stage.

Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat won their ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal bouts to advance to the finals, where they will compete for a shot at the ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee. What else happened at ONE: NextGen? Find out with this recap of all the action.

Main Event: Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba

Main Event

Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba

Stamp Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 3 - 5:00

Stamp Fairtex picked up a victory over Julie Mezabarba to advance to the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix finals. The Thai star used her superior striking to edge the Brazilian but was also able to showcase her grappling in the contest.

Stamp kept the talented newcomer on the end of her punches early in the contest and nullified her kickboxing game. Stamp kept her lead going even when the match hit the canvas. Once on the ground, Stamp displayed her ground and pound with slicing elbows and choice punches that slipped through the guard.

The win put her through to the finals against Ritu Phogat, who won earlier in the night.

The matchup will be a showcase of two rising stars who are now legitimate title contenders. The winner of the match will earn a title shot against ONE Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

Full Card

Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim

Phogat Winner by Unanimous Decision

Anderson Silva vs. Iraj Azizpour

Azizpour Winner by Unanimous Decision

Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson

Grishenko Winner by Unanimous Decision

Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado

Miado Winner by TKO

Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica

Isaev Winner by Unanimous Decision

Ritu Phogat used her grappling to control a game Jenelyn Olsim and advance to the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix finals. Phogat has developed her striking game, but she continues to use it to get inside and take her opponents to the ground. Olsim threatened with submissions, but Phogat was wise to the attempts and was never in too much danger. Phogat now goes on to face Stamp Fairtex.

Iraj Azizpour was initially scheduled to take on Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight World Championship, but the Ukrainian was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed illness. Anderson "Braddock" Silva stepped in on short notice but was unable to seize the moment. Azizpour dropped Silva in the first round and kept the pressure on through the following two rounds for a dominant decision win.

Undefeated heavyweights Kirill Girshenko and Dustin Joynson met to see who could walk out as a top contender in the division, and it was the Belarusian who came out on top. Grishenko was on point with his striking and grappling in the first round to take a commanding lead. Although Joynson battled back, Grishenko closed strongly and got his hand raised.

Jeremy Miado proved his first win over Miao Li Tao was no fluke. The Filipino showed his improved striking off by sticking his jab in the face of Miao and damaging combinations. In the second round, Miado put the show to a close with a flurry. The strawweight looked ready for a step up in competition after the dominant showing.

Beybulat Isaev picked up a decision victory with a solid performance against Bogdan Stoica. Beybulat was in Stoica's face from the outset, but Stoica fired back in the second round before Beybulat took over again in the final frame to pick up the assured win.

The BLISTERING Showdown Between Stamp And Julie Mezabarba 💥💪🔥

Former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex collided with Brazilian upstart Julie Mezabarba in an electric ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal matchup...

The BACK-AND-FORTH Battle Between Ritu Phogat And Jenelyn Olsim 👊🔥

Indian sensation Ritu Phogat went toe-to-toe with Filipina phenom Jenelyn Olsim in their ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal matchup!#ONENextGe...

Miao Li Tao THROWS DOWN With Jeremy Miado 🧨

An epic KNOCKOUT finished the highly anticipated rematch between Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado and Chinese striking ace Miao Li Tao!#ONENextGen #ONEChampions...
