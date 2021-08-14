ONE Battleground II Recap

one championship
Zhang Lipeng
cdn.vox-cdn.com

On August 13, ONE Championship's latest entry to the 2021 campaign, ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event, aired to the masses with an exciting five-bout, all-mixed martial arts slate.

In the main event, the debuting Zhang Lipeng upended Eduard Folayang to make an immediate statement to all lightweights in the organization that there is a new contender on the scene. How did the match play out? What else transpired inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium? Let's relive the action and recap the night that was at ONE: Battleground II.

Main Event


Zhang Lipeng vs. Eduard Folayang

Zhang Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 3 - 5:00

Zhang "The Warrior" Lipeng brought the pressure to former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and took home a unanimous decision victory. His in-your-face style kept Folayang on his heels and allowed him to score crucial takedowns in each round.

Off his back, Folayang was unable to score with much offense. Lipeng knew how to stifle the Filipino's game and did so brilliantly. Lipeng's debut showing inside the Circle proved he's already among the elite in the lightweight division, and another big matchup should await him in the future.

Full Card

Alex Silva vs. Miao Li Tao

Silva Winner by Unanimous Decision

Thomas Narmo vs. Alain Ngalani

No Contest

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Liu Peng Shuai

Saputra Winner by KO

Otgonbaatar Nergui vs. Rahul Raju

Raju Winner by Submission

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex "Little Rock" Silva flashed his dangerous ground game over 15 minutes to win a decision against China's Miao Li Tao. The Brazilian defended the honor of Evolve MMA and got back in the win column to keep his name in the mix for the gold.

Indonesia may have a superstar on its hands with Eko Roni Saputra. The streaking flyweight grabbed his fifth-consecutive first-round finish with a crushing KO over Liu Peng Shuai. The 10-second win set a new record in the flyweight division and moves Saputra one step closer to the official ONE athlete rankings.

In the opening contest, Rahul Raju sunk in a rear-naked choke in the second round to pick up a win over Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Nergui. "The Kerala Krusher" had his back against the wall entering the match but shined on the global stage to get an important victory for his fifth career submission.

Thomas Narmo and Alain Ngalani's heavyweight battle went to a no-contest after an accidental strike to the groin left Narmo unable to continue.

Highlights From The BATTLE Between Eduard Folayang & Zhang Lipeng 🔥

Filipino icon Eduard Folayang took on surging Chinese star Zhang Lipeng in a FIERY lightweight mixed martial arts fight in the main event of ONE: BATTLEGROUN...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

In a White Belt Minute

brazilian jiu jitsu
White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

Keep Reading Show less

The Sabaki Revolution

karate
Sabaki Karate

As Seen Through the Evolution of Enshin Karate's Rules, Concepts and Techniques

In Japanese, sabaki means "to work with energy efficiently." It's a state of being that expresses strength coupled with ease and grace. My father Joko Ninomiya, the founder and grandmaster of enshin karate, created the Sabaki Challenge, a tournament designed to highlight this intelligent system of working with an opponent's force, which often involves taking advantage of circles and leverage. Sabaki is not a martial art per se; rather, it's a traditional idea that's open to evolution and reinterpretation — and that just might precipitate a revolution in the fighting arts.

Keep Reading Show less

Silat Warriors Feiyna Tajudin: Enter the Hijabi Girl

entertainment
Silat Warriors

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Silat Warriors: Deed of Death (aka Geran), when vicious loan sharks burst into Fatimah's (Feiyna Tajudin) home near the rice fields and force her father to sign over the house deed in order to save her brother Mat Arip's life, who's using the deed to pay off his loans, Fatimah's insults and sass harshly shame them. Certainly this poor, demure and defenseless hijabi girl (a woman wearing the hijab Islamic head covering) is going to be gang fodder for untoward abuse. As her tormented brother Ali tries get home to save his sister before the hooligans gets more frustrated than three sharks following a red trail on the ocean only to find it's an open bottle of ketchup…he's too late, they pounce on her.
Keep Reading Show less