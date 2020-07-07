ONE Championship is on a roll!

ONE Championship is now partnering up with Microsoft!

Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong announced a new partnership with technology leader Microsoft on Tuesday saying, "I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship has officially partnered with Microsoft to deliver fans the absolute best in data-driven digital experiences. ONE Championship is a global leader in live sports, and through the Microsoft cloud, we can accelerate our capabilities and digital presence."

The partnership is intended to improve the future of martial arts for both fans and athletes.

For fans, ONE will utilize Microsoft's peerless infrastructure to deliver improvements on their over-the-top platforms and drive innovation for new fan experiences in the future with the utilization of data.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, said: "Demand for digital experiences has never been higher and our partnership with ONE Championship – a leader in sports entertainment with the largest and most rapidly growing millennial fan base – will enable them to deliver on this opportunity in innovative new ways and enhance the services they provide for supporters, athletes, and employees."

"We're looking forward to working with ONE to help accelerate its digital transformation for the benefit of millions of sports fans around the world."

For athletes, ONE and Microsoft are planning a future where technology can assist with injury prevention and improved athletic performance from the use of holographic computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The two global brands have partnered to usher in a new era of marrying technology and martial arts to grow the sport.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Jackson Rudolph Podcast with Isaac Costley

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 27
www.facebook.com

Isaac Costley, a master martial artist and former member of the United States military and police force, joins host Jackson Rudolph to discuss the racial inequality issues that America is facing. In addition to his personal anecdotes and detailed breakdown of the situation, Master Costley will also give his thoughts about what the martial arts community can do to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equality

Bill "Superfoot" Wallace: The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree!

The behavior of a martial arts student can reflect poorly on the behavior of his or her teacher. This behavior often makes itself evident at seminars and tournaments. As a former tournament referee, I realize that we don't always see every point and sometimes we have a different opinion of what constitutes a point than do some of the spectators. However, that is never an excuse to verbally abuse a referee.

For example, I served as a referee in the brown-belt division of a tournament in Texas in the mid-1970s. One competitor's friend began yelling obscenities at me during the friend's match, saying that I was incompetent and using rude language. So I stopped the match, walked over to the gentleman and said, "Look. We don't see everything, but we obviously see a little more than you do because you don't have any idea what you are talking about."

Photo by Robert W. Young

Then I continued the match, and he began yelling obscenities at me again. I stopped the match again, walked over to him and demanded that he bring his instructor to me. When he asked why, I said it was because I was going to beat up his instructor. And before I did this, I said, I was going to tell the instructor why.

My point was simple: That gentleman had to have learned his unacceptable behavior from someone, and I assumed that he had learned it from his teacher. The student and his instructor ended up apologizing, but the incident should never have occurred in the first place.

Does a martial arts student's bad behavior always reflect on his or her teacher? The answer is yes. A student learns from his teacher. Among other things, the student learns how to control his emotions and interact with people. Even though he might think that one of his friends is getting cheated in a tournament, he still has to show restraint.

An instructor who yells or bellyaches sets a very bad example for his students. They might very well think that since their instructor is doing it, it's OK for them to do it, too. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, heckling the referees almost never happened at tournaments. Even if the spectators knew there had been an error in scoring, they kept quiet because the referee was the one who counted. But toward the end of the 1970s and into the 1980s and 1990s, tournament organizers started having to use an arbitrator to help decide point allocations.

Now, yelling and screaming are common at tournaments. But back in the old days, when a person performed a kata (form), everything was quiet. You could hear a pin drop because of the concentration needed to perform well. No one seems to pay attention to that any longer. The martial arts represent more than just a sport, but we are making them into a sport with our behavior.

What can be done to improve the behavior of martial arts students? An instructor should not have to make a conscious effort to teach respect because this teaching should be contained in his actions and words as he imparts his martial arts knowledge to his students. The students automatically learn respect as they work with the teacher or their peers. No one has ever taken the martial arts solely to learn respect. Many students just want to learn how to fight. However, after you learn fighting, you will have confidence and subsequently you will learn respect.

About the author: Bill Wallace is a former kickboxing champion who now teaches seminars around the world.

Watch this Bill Wallace training video!

Stretch like Superfoot!

What to Know About Fight Island

UFC's Fight Island to debut July 11th with UFC 251

UFC and Black Belt Magazine

The UFC's Fight Island "safe zone" located on Yas Island in Abu Dahbi debuts July 11th with UFC 251. Here are all the answer to your questions about this martial arts paradise.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing quarantine, UFC president Dana White had been planning on how he'd be able to continue having events despite growing concerns. As sports leagues across the world began to cancel seasons Dana White began work on a plan that would enable a safe zone for his fighters to continue events. Despite continued global restrictions. That dream will come true this weekend with the debut of Fight Island! Here are the answers to all the questions about the martial arts paradise you'll want to know!

