ONE Championship Partners With Stage Front VIP For Global VIP Experiences
Stage Front VIP will become ONE’s official VIP experience partner globally and its exclusive VIP experience partner in North America. ONE on Prime Video 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will emanate from the 1stBank Center on Friday, May 5, in Colorado.
Stage Front VIP has served as the official VIP experience partner to several major franchises in sports and entertainment, including LaLiga, Matchroom Boxing, and Front Row Motorsports.
“We’re delighted to welcome Stage Front VIP as our VIP experience partner. ONE strives to provide not just a unique product or show, but a fresh and dynamic experience that revolutionizes the way fans enjoy combat sports. Stage Front is the perfect partner to help us continue enhancing our hospitality offering in order to give our fans the ultimate martial arts experience,” said ONE’s Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships Claire Ng.
“With over 38 years in the business, the Stage Front brand is constantly evolving to meet the expectations of a growing, global clientele. Our partnership with ONE is perfectly aligned with this strategy, allowing us the opportunity to provide customers with the very best in a martial arts fan experience,” said Founder and CEO of Stage Front Karl Roes.
Details of the enhanced VIP packages for future events, including ONE on Prime Video 10, will be announced in the coming months.
“We are always looking for the most unique experiences available for our VIP clients. As the exclusive VIP hospitality package partner for ONE, we can offer that unique, amplified experience that has become synonymous with Stage Front VIP,” said Stage Front’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Tulaib Faizy.
“The most successful partnerships are built on passion and principle. We have been impressed with the polish and professionalism of ONE and believe that as the leading global martial arts organization, ONE is sure to take the U.S. market by storm. We are excited to enter the arena with them and look forward to growing together,” said Stage Front VIP Vice President of Marketing Christian Griffith.
