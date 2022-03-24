LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE X Event Promises to be one of the Biggest in Martial Arts History

mixed martial arts
ONE Championship
ONE X
This Saturday, March 26th ONE X goes down from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event is undoubtedly one of the biggest showcases of professional martial arts of all time. In addition to world-class mixed martial arts fights, there will also be grappling, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and even a mixed rules fight. To help commemorate the occasion, ONE even revealed a new World Title belt for its champions.

In the pre-fight press conference, Chairman and CEO stated, “It has been a crazy 10 years. When I look back at the journey, all the highs and lows, I could never have imagined this. I truly believe we have the greatest World Championship roster of any organization in the world. ONE X will be an event the whole world will talk about [for years to come], the single greatest martial arts event ever pulled off in history. As a lifelong martial artist, this has been a very deeply personal journey. It’s one filled with gratitude — for my team, for our athletes, for our fans, our partners, our broadcasters, our brands — everybody who has been a part of this incredible journey, past and present. But as I always tell my team, this is just day one, literally the very beginning of the ONE story.”

In the main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee will take on Stamp Fairtex, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion. Although many consider this to be a traditional striker versus grappler bout, Angela Lee insists that this matchup is not quite that simple. “I think it’s wrong to label this as a striker versus grappler fight. This is an MMA fight. We’re both mixed martial artists. Stamp, she has evolved a lot. I don’t see her as a striker only. I do understand that is where her strength lies. But I know that she’s coming into this fight as a well-rounded mixed martial artist. For me, being raised up, learning mixed martial arts as a whole, obviously I feel that MMA is where my strength lies. It’s a huge honor [to headline ONE X] and also a lot of pressure. There’s a lot of weight on my shoulders as it is, having the time off. But I’m definitely going to make up for that and make sure I put on a great performance on Saturday night.”

Stamp Fairtex is known for her devastating striking, but also believes she’ll need to use all of her mixed martial arts skills if she wants to be victorious. “For me, I will try my best to prevent her from using her grappling and takedowns. I’ve been training to use the best of my MMA skills for this fight. I’ve really been preparing for this, because as I’ve said before, she is my idol. This is a very great opportunity for me to finally get the chance to fight with Angela, someone that I look up to. I’m ready to take the belt from her. I want to bring the belt back to Thailand.”

In one of the most highly anticipated fights of the night, 12-time Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson will take on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed rules fight. The fight will be four rounds, with rounds one and three being Muay Thai, and rounds two and four being MMA. Demetrious is excited to test himself in the unique ruleset. “I feel great. I’m super excited. You know, Rodtang, he’s one of the best in the world in Muay Thai. When I accepted this fight, I had a big smile on my face. I’m looking forward to the opportunity, and we’ll see how things go. I remember telling Chatri that I would love to try Muay Thai one day. And then when he presented this [special rules] fight, I was game for it. I’m looking forward to it.”

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon shared a similar sentiment, stating, “I feel honored and I feel great that Khun Chatri approached me for this [special rules] fight. I’m really looking forward to going from Muay Thai to MMA. This is a good opportunity for me.” Other competitors on the card include Shinya Aoki, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Reinier de Ridder, Andre Galvao, and John Wayne Parr, among many others. Be sure to visit onefc.com for more information on how to catch all of the ONE X action.

