ONE Championship on TNT: Press Conference Highlights
ONE Championship has a full month planned, and it gets underway on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I.
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson has a chance to add another World Championship to his collection as he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes in the evening's top-billed matchup.
Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez will try to take #2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus' spot in the official ONE athlete rankings to lay claim to a shot against either Christian Lee or Timofey Nastyukhin for the ONE Lightweight World Title.
Also in action, Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will bring his exciting Muay Thai stylings to the primetime audience.
And there's more on the table as well, with a fun preliminary card featuring a possible welterweight title eliminator and heavyweight "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane stepping back inside the ONE Circle.
This is one event you don't want to miss.
Before the action gets underway, ONE held a press conference with the stars of the card, and after the talking was done, they got face-to-face for a classic staredown.
Relive the ONE on TNT I press conference and faceoffs before the action gets underway.
ONE On TNT I Press Conference & Faceoffs Highlights
ONE on TNT I kicks-off on the B/R Live app, Bleacher Report YouTube and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. West coast fans can watch live on Bleacher Report or the TNT app. The event will also air on a delay on the west coast on TNT at 10 p.m. PT.