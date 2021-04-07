FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Looking to get started in martial arts?

ONE Championship on TNT: Press Conference Highlights

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship
cdn.i-scmp.com

ONE Championship has a full month planned, and it gets underway on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I.

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson has a chance to add another World Championship to his collection as he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes in the evening's top-billed matchup.

Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez will try to take #2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus' spot in the official ONE athlete rankings to lay claim to a shot against either Christian Lee or Timofey Nastyukhin for the ONE Lightweight World Title.

Also in action, Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will bring his exciting Muay Thai stylings to the primetime audience.

And there's more on the table as well, with a fun preliminary card featuring a possible welterweight title eliminator and heavyweight "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane stepping back inside the ONE Circle.

This is one event you don't want to miss.

Before the action gets underway, ONE held a press conference with the stars of the card, and after the talking was done, they got face-to-face for a classic staredown.

Relive the ONE on TNT I press conference and faceoffs before the action gets underway.

ONE On TNT I Press Conference & Faceoffs Highlights

ONE on TNT I kicks-off on the B/R Live app, Bleacher Report YouTube and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. West coast fans can watch live on Bleacher Report or the TNT app. The event will also air on a delay on the west coast on TNT at 10 p.m. PT.

Demetrious Johnson: Anatomy of the GOAT

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
mymmanews.com

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever to compete.

The Washington native not only possesses all of the tools, but his technique in each area is impeccable.

He has used those tools to capture multiple World Championships and will go for gold again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I on Wednesday, April 7.

But what makes an all-time great?

Martial Artists Rally Against Anti-Asian Violence
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Looking to get started in martial arts?

Martial Artists Rally Against Anti-Asian Violence

news
Stop Asian Hate
imagesvc.meredithcorp.io

While there have been a number of rallies against anti-Asian violence across the United States in recent weeks, one held Sunday outside the San Francisco city hall advocated a more active approach to empowering the community by featuring numerous self-defense demonstrations. Organized by martial artist Hudson Liao, the "Asia Strong" event included performances by nine different schools including representatives of muay Thai, wing chun, krav maga, judo, jiu-jitsu and MMA.

Though various speakers at the event, including a retired superior court judge, discussed the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the demonstrations let people know there were resources available to make themselves feel safer. Fears among the U.S. Asian community have spiked recently in the wake of a mass shooting that targeted Asian women in Atlanta and several vicious attacks on people of Asian descent in New York and other cities.

