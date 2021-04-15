ONE Championship on TNT II: Results and Highlights
On Wednesday, April 14, ONE Championship continued their outstanding April with ONE on TNT II from "The Lion City".
In the main event, Christian "The Warrior" Lee showed the primetime American audience what they have been missing with a scintillating first-round TKO over the hard-hitting Timofey Nastyukhin. The title defense supplants Lee as one of the pound-for-pound best martial artists in today's game.
The event was rounded out with four additional contests.
Check out the recap for ONE on TNT II to see what you may have missed from ONE's latest edition.
Main Event: Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin
Lee Winner by Technical Knockout
Round 1 - 1:13
22-year-old Christian "The Warrior" Lee continues to mark his mark on the lightweight division as he took out Timofey Nastyukhin in the first round with a blistering knockout. He beat Nastyukhin at his own game and exited the Circle without a scratch on his face.
The Hawaii-based Singaporean has virtually cleared out the top contenders for the near term, and he has done so in dominating fashion. There are challenges that await Lee, but the United MMA star has the pick of the litter of what he will want to attack next.
Christian Lee 🇺🇸🇸🇬 retains the ONE Lightweight World Title with a first-round stoppage of Timofey Nastyukhin!… https://t.co/cAUbZTywxh— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)1618454630.0
Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad
Todd Winner by Technical Knockout
Janet "JT" Todd looked outstanding once again as she continues to go after two-sport gold. The American picked Anne "Ninja" Line Hogstad apart before connecting with a brutal body shot that put her opponent on the canvas. Hogstad was unable to recover in time and "JT" got her hand raised. The American called for either an interim Muay Thai title or an eight-woman tournament in the post-match interview, but time will tell what's next for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion who could also be defending her title next.
Janet Todd 🇺🇸 FOLDS Anne Line Hogstad in half! @tntdrama @BR_MMA @brlive #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT2 https://t.co/kiJNsBnr30— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)1618454176.0
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg vs. Yoshiki Nakahara
Nakahara Winner by Disqualification
Yoshiki Nakahara was putting on a good showing against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg for two rounds. In the third, Shinechagtga connected with a kick while Nakahara was on the mat and was disqualified. While it was an unfortunate ending, Nakahara showed enough in the first two rounds of what his skills are and gave the Mongolian fits inside the Circle.
Kim Kyu Sung vs. Wang Shuo
Wang Winner by Knockout
"Little Whirlwind" Wang Shuo returned to ONE for the first time since his 2015 professional debut and showed he is a whole new athlete. Wang had to work himself inside the long reach of Kim Kyu Sung to score his offense, but when he did he made it count. In the third round, Wang connected with a beautiful elbow that signaled the end as he picked up a knockout victory and showed he belongs in ONE.
He ran right INTO that elbow! 💪 @tntdrama @BR_MMA @brlive #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT2 https://t.co/RAM7EXlGuc— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)1618450020.0
Mitchell Chamale vs. Shuya Kamikubo
Kamikubo Winner by Submission
In the opening contest, Shuya Kamikubo kept his ONE record perfect with a second-round rear-naked choke of American Mitchell Chamale. Kamikubo now has a 5-0 record in the bantamweight division and made his case to be one of the top-five ranked athletes. Regardless, next-up for Kamikubo should be a top contender in the division.