ONE Championship: Submission by the Stars of ONE on TNT

mixed martial arts
Eddie Alvarez
img.i-scmp.com

ONE Championship's stacked ONE on TNT I event is a week away. The primetime debut for the martial arts organization debuts on Wednesday, April 7, on TNT with a star-studded line-up.

Four mixed martial arts bouts help round out the six-bout event, and each of the eight competitors has a well-rounded arsenal that could see the match end in the blink of an eye.

The two highly-anticipated main card bouts feature American mixed martial arts legends Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. Johnson is vying for the ONE Flyweight World Championship against Adriano Moraes, while Alvarez is hoping to punch his ticket to a title bid against the ever-dangerous Iuri Lapicus.

But those two marquee bouts are not the only ones to be excited about. The lead card features two additional bouts that could steal the show.

On the lead card, heavyweight contenders Mehdi Barghi and "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane kick-off the event before United States Airman Tyler McGuire meets Raimond Magomedaliev in a possible welterweight title eliminator.

What are you in store for at ONE on TNT I?

Check out this video of the submission finishes from the stars of the event. Relive Alvarez's remarkable comeback victory over Eduard Folayang and more in preparation for the primetime debut of Asia's largest sports media property.

SENSATIONAL Submissions From ONE On TNT I Stars

ONE on TNT I will begin live at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on B/R Live with the main card airing on TNT at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 7.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

The Traditional Stance of MMA (And Other Combat Sports)

mixed martial arts
Conor McGregor Stance
themmaguru.com

STOP!

Yes, you, dear reader. Don't move.

Freeze and take notice of how you are standing or sitting. I'm willing to bet you're not standing or squatting in a completely brand new way. In fact, think about how many times you have actually positioned yourself in this exact same way.

Let's start with a fact we all know and agree on: There are only so many ways the common human body can move.

Keep Reading Show less
