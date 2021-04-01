ONE Championship: Submission by the Stars of ONE on TNT
ONE Championship's stacked ONE on TNT I event is a week away. The primetime debut for the martial arts organization debuts on Wednesday, April 7, on TNT with a star-studded line-up.
Four mixed martial arts bouts help round out the six-bout event, and each of the eight competitors has a well-rounded arsenal that could see the match end in the blink of an eye.
The two highly-anticipated main card bouts feature American mixed martial arts legends Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. Johnson is vying for the ONE Flyweight World Championship against Adriano Moraes, while Alvarez is hoping to punch his ticket to a title bid against the ever-dangerous Iuri Lapicus.
But those two marquee bouts are not the only ones to be excited about. The lead card features two additional bouts that could steal the show.
On the lead card, heavyweight contenders Mehdi Barghi and "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane kick-off the event before United States Airman Tyler McGuire meets Raimond Magomedaliev in a possible welterweight title eliminator.
What are you in store for at ONE on TNT I?
Check out this video of the submission finishes from the stars of the event. Relive Alvarez's remarkable comeback victory over Eduard Folayang and more in preparation for the primetime debut of Asia's largest sports media property.
SENSATIONAL Submissions From ONE On TNT I Stars
ONE on TNT I will begin live at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on B/R Live with the main card airing on TNT at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 7.
