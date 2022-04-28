ONE Championship Secures Landmark Deal With Prime Video
The five-year broadcast agreement will see Prime Video broadcast 12 live ONE events per year.
“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings,” said Amazon Vice President of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue in the press release.
“In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions.”
ONE, one of the top five largest global sports properties for viewership and engagement per the latest Nielsen report, represents the full gamut of martial arts. The promotion delivers exciting action in kickboxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and submission grappling to show its commitment to all martial arts.
“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
“As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”
Prime Video adds ONE to their growing list of global sports properties featuring Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the New York Yankees, and many more.
The five-year agreement will see ONE continue its rapid growth in North America and deliver its astounding global events to its eager fanbase.
