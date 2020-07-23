ONE Championship: No Surrender is on for July 31!

Top 5 Knockouts | ONE: NO SURRENDER Athletes
youtu.be

ONE: No Surrender is right around the corner. ONE Championship's return event is slated for July 31 in Bangkok, and it features a high-dose of striking action. Six bouts line the card with two mixed martial arts contests and four ONE Super Series matches.

World Champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy are set to defend their gold against top-notch contenders Petchdam Petchyindee Academy and Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex respectively.

Also, in action, Stamp Fairtex returns to the mixed martial arts world in an attempt to keep her undefeated record spotless against undefeated countrywoman Sunisa Srisen.

Enjoy this look back at the top athletes competing on the card with the Top 5 Knockouts from ONE: No Surrender warriors. Included in the video is Stamp Fairtex's scintillating head kick KO over Rashi Shinde, and Rodtang's incredible TKO over Jonathan Haggerty.

The highlights showcase the bout-ending speed and power these high-level athletes possess. ONE: No Surrender should be a showcase of the elite technique at the top-level of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Define Your Own Success

blackmantkd.com

Success has many forms, and everyone defines what it looks like for himself or herself. But no matter how different their views of success, there is one time of year when nearly everyone contemplates their goals: January 1.

If you jump into the new year like I do, you find that your thought process begins to revolve around goals. The start of the year is a springboard for introspective evaluation and, often, change. We do this in our personal lives, as well as in our work and business lives.

Focusing on business success is what I do as Executive Director of MAIA. That said, I cannot determine what success looks like for your school. My definition may not be the same as yours. But what I do know is everyone should be driving toward a picture of success as they see it. And you must first define success in order to achieve it.

Think about it: No one wakes up in the morning and says, "I'd like to fail today." But without a clear, personal definition, how can one tell the difference between success and failure?

Going into the holidays and the new year, I want to encourage everyone not only to set goals but also to create a "measuring stick" so you know if you are, in fact, succeeding. Without speaking to you one-on-one, I can't tell you what your "stick" should be. For some of you, it may be how many students you can enroll. For others, it may be getting your students to qualify for a certain tournament or having a certain number of students reach the level where they can test for black belt.

Whatever goals you set for success in 2020, make them your own. Believing in your goals is key to achieving what you set out to accomplish.

The Martial Arts Industry Association was created to help you accomplish these types of goals, and it can help all martial arts professionals become more successful on their own terms. We provide support in many ways — through the articles in this magazine, for starters. MAIA has a myriad of programs, from its Elite one-on-one consulting program to MAIA consultant Cris Rodriguez' MAIA Foundations social media marketing course. (See her feature article in this issue.) We offer curriculums created by the world's best martial artists and business pros. We built the MAIA Edge website to be perfect for both small and large schools. The Martial Arts SuperShow, presented every July, has the sole purpose of taking you farther along your path to success.

Every year, the goal of MAIA is to provide even more effective help to all school owners. To accomplish that, we need to define your success and find your pain points. Please give us a call, attend an event or send an email identifying any problems that may be standing in your way. Together we can help you attain success, no matter what your goals may be.

To contact Frank Silverman, send an email to teamcfck@aol.com. Find him on Twitter and Facebook at @franksilverman.

business

Students Will Enjoy Sparring If You Change the Way You Teach It!

i.ytimg.com

One of the biggest debates between professional martial artists these days is whether or not schools should teach sparring and how much sparring should be emphasized.

In one corner are the martial artists who look at sparring as a detriment to their growth and school success and, therefore, have eliminated it or are thinking of doing so. In the other corner are the martial artists who can't imagine taking away from their school the functionality that sparring provides. We can bring them together using methodologies referred to as Retention-Based Sparring.

Keep Reading Show less
sparring

Doug Rogers, 1941-2020

static.torontopubliclibrary.ca

Doug Rogers, the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in judo and a member of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame passed away at the age of 79. Moving to Japan in 1960 at the age of 19 to improve his judo, Rogers trained with many of the era's top judoka including Japanese legend Masahiko Kimura and American Donn Draeger.

With judo making its initial Olympic appearance in the 1964 Tokyo games, Rogers made the finals of the heavyweight division losing a close contest to all-Japan champion Isao Inokuma to take home a silver medal. Eventually becoming an airline pilot, Rogers also earned a bronze medal at the 1965 world championships and a gold at the 1967 Pan-American games.

olympics
