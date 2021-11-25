LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Buist, Uulu Meet In Lightweight Bout At NextGen III

one championship
Buist and Uulu MMA
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship

When ONE Championship closes out November with ONE: NextGen III, a previously recorded event airing on Friday, November 26, lightweight hopefuls will be spotlighted as they attempt to finish the year on a high note.


Pieter "The Archangel" Buist and Ruslan "Snow Leopard" Emibek Uulu collide on the six-bout card to see who will enter 2022 on a high note.

Uulu entered ONE with a perfect 12-0 record in 2021, but the man from Kyrgyzstan got to taste defeat for the first time at the hands of Yoshiki Nakahara. "Snow Leopard" returns to show the world that he is a threat in the division and get back in the win column.

However, standing opposite him in the Circle will be one of the most dangerous lightweights in the world. Buist began his ONE career with three straight victories, including a narrow split decision over former divisional king Eduard Folayang before being on the wrong end of a decision against Timofey Nastyukhin.

As the lightweight division continues to move and evolve, this matchup will thrust the winner up toward the top of the division. The winner will have a good case to compete against the top-five ranked lightweights in 2022, which will put them one step closer to earning a title shot for the ONE Lightweight World Championship.

These two elite lightweights can kickstart their new year celebrations a little earlier with a big win, and getting their hand raised will put them back on track in one of the most talent-rich divisions in the sport.

ONE: NextGen III airs across all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, November 26.

Eduard Folayang’s FIREFIGHT With Pieter Buist

Feast your eyes on the crazy action from the lightweight mixed martial arts THRILLER between Filipino icon Eduard Folayang and Dutch star Pieter Buist at ONE...
