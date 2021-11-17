LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Lito Adiwang, Jarred Brooks Meet In ONE NextGen III Main Event

one championship
Lito Adiwang
cdn.onefc.com One Championship
ONE Championship will conclude its NextGen series on Friday, November 26, with ONE: NextGen III, a previously recorded event. At the top of the bill will be a critical and exciting strawweight showdown between Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang and Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks.

Adiwang is one of the most exciting martial artists on the ONE roster, and following back-to-back victories in 2021, he has finally broken through into the top five of the division. Currently ranked as the #5 contender in the division, Adiwang has a chance to put a stamp on an extraordinary 2021.

But it won't be easy. Brooks, making his ONE debut, is widely regarded as one of the top-ranked strawweights in the world.

Brooks enters his ONE tenure on a four-match unbeaten streak. Competing in a more natural weight division, "The Monkey God" is looking forward to the exciting matchups up and down the roster. However, he has been focused on Adiwang since he first inked a contract with Asia's largest sports media property.

The two had originally set a date earlier in 2021 that needed to be postponed. Now they finally step inside the Circle for a main event showcase.

What's at stake? A potential title shot against Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

In his debut, Brooks' stature in the division gives him a quick path to the gold, and toppling the #5-ranked contender in the division would highlight his candidacy. Likewise, if Adiwang can steal his thunder and knock him off, "Thunder Kid" would then make enough noise for his own title bid.

The exciting showdown takes place on Friday, November 26, across Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

EVERYTHING You Need To Know About Lito Adiwang 🇵🇭⚡👊

Before he returns to action at ONE: NEXTGEN III, get to know one of the most explosive rising stars in ONE Championship – Filipino phenom Lito Adiwang!#ONENe...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
