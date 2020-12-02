ONE Championship: Big Bang and Collision Course Announced as Final 2020 Events
ONE Championship has formally announced its final two live events for 2020, and each will be headlined by ONE Super Series World Championship matches.
The first will be ONE: Big Bang on Friday, December 4, when Roman Kryklia defends the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title against Murat "The Butcher" Aygun.
Also in action, top featherweight contenders Garry Tonon and Koyomi Matsushima meet in the co-main event in Singapore in the hopes of securing a title shot in 2021. Matsushima is the #3-ranked contender in the division, with Tonon not far behind at #5.
The anticipated organizational debut of Amir Aliakbari will also happen at ONE: Big Bang as he meets Russia's Islam Abasov and India's Ritu Phogat clashes with Jomary Torres before the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix kicks-off next year.
Two weeks later, ONE: Collision Course gets underway on Friday, December 18.
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament winner Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym gets his shot at Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.
Nong-O’s Craziest Fights In ONE Championship www.youtube.com
American Lowen Tynanes returns against former featherweight king Marat Gafurov in a lightweight tilt.
Fellow American Troy Worthen steps back inside the ONE Circle to try, and breakthrough the bantamweight rankings against #3-ranked Yusup Saadulaev as both men try to leave an impression heading into the new year.
Both events will return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
As the new year inches closer, ONE looks to be in a prime position to continue its extraordinary string of success with exciting martial arts action.
The final two live events will air free on the B/R Live app.
ONE: Big Bang
ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
Koyomi Matsushima vs. Garry Tonon
Marat Grigorian vs. Ivan Kondratev
Kairat Akhmetov vs. Danny Kingad
Amir Aliakbari vs. Islam Abasov
Ritu Phogat vs. Jomary Torres
ONE: Collision Course
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym
Marat Gafurov vs. Lowen Tynanes
Yusup Saadulaev vs. Troy Worthen
Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park
Chan Rothana vs. Xie Wei
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques