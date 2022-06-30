ONE Championship, Media City Qatar Announce Long-Term Partnership

Group ONE Holdings (ONE), the parent company of ONE Championship, and Media City Qatar announced a long-term partnership on July 22 at the Qatar Economic Forum to collaborate on the production and development of global content, per a press release.
"We are very excited to announce a partnership with Group ONE Holdings which will bring a global content creator to Doha and strengthen Qatar's media ecosystem," said Media City Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
"Media City is focusing on enabling innovative, creative media to flourish in Qatar and this partnership will be strategic in achieving this objective. We expect that this partnership will also create a path for other global IP content creators to consider Qatar as a hub to build their presence."
The partnership will include original programming, studio shows, and esports.
ONE and Media City are already in discussions to help create an esports hub throughout the gaming industry and develop live sports programming.
First up will be the second season of the hit show The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. The show's first season picked up two awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in the "Best Non-Scripted Entertainment" and "Best Adaptation of an Existing Format" categories.
"This partnership is extremely strategic as it marks our foray into the Middle East, a key market for ONE across all of our content offerings: general entertainment, martial arts, and esports," said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
"We are excited to bring ONE closer to all our fans in Qatar and across the Middle East. Media City has big ambitions of establishing Qatar as a global media hub and we are committed to enhancing this vision while building world-class content in Qatar to serve millions of fans around the world."
